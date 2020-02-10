Amsterdam considers apology for slavery in the former colony

AMSTERDAM: The most enduring slavery legacy in the Netherlands can be found in neighborhoods like Bijlmermeer, a working-class corner of Amsterdam where many, including those who trace their heritage to the former Suriname colony, have felt marginalized.
Slave labor in the South American nation of Suriname generated great wealth for Amsterdam, and that wealth built many of its palaces and mansions next to the canal. But it is in Bijlmermeer, a neighborhood long associated with poverty, crime and aggressive police, where a movement has grown in recent months to pressure the city to consider this chapter of its history.
The politicians of the area, elected during a vote last year that delivered one of the most diverse municipal councils in recent memory, have defended an impulse for Amsterdam to formally apologize for slavery. The majority of the 45-member council, which now has several descendant members of slaves, has signed the apology initiative that is scheduled for February 12. Local politicians say it is likely to be approved.
"Amsterdam is a beautiful city, but when you look at some of its most beautiful parts, it is hard to deny that they were financed with income from the transatlantic slave trade," said Don Ceder, a council member whose parents are from Ghana and Suriname. "What we want is for the city to admit its history, accept it and apologize."
The debate over an apology occurs when the Netherlands continues to deal with an influx of migrants and a violent reaction against them that has complicated the country's image as a bastion of liberal tolerance.
As part of that violent reaction, a right-wing and anti-immigrant party, the Forum for Democracy, has become the largest party in the provinces that contain Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam. A contentious law In August, the ban on some public places of burkas, niqabs and other facial covers used by some Muslim women was approved.
The proposal of Amsterdam, where immigrants have fed a population boom, to apologize for their role in slavery has generated an examination of conscience and debate, as well as strong opposition from a newly empowered right wing.
Anton van Schijndel, board member of the Forum for Democracy, said the initiative was "an impulse to instill a sense of guilt and shame over the history of a nation."
Discussions about the legacy of slavery are common in the United States, where slave labor boosted the economy and shaped the legal system even before the beginning of the nation. But such discussions happen more often in Europe, where those who benefited lived thousands of kilometers from colonies like Suriname.
Amsterdam assumed an unusually direct role as co-owner of Suriname in the 17th century. It acquired a one-third stake in the colony in 1683 and became an important conduit in the slave trade, especially between West Africa and South America.
Scholars say that wealth continued to arrive in Amsterdam, home of banks, insurance companies and most plantation investors, after the Dutch government took control of Suriname in 1795. The colony became independent in 1975, after which many Surinamese emigrated to the Netherlands and settled in neighborhoods. as Bijlmermeer
Simion Blom, 31, a member of the City Council who emigrated from Suriname at the age of 5, grew up in Bijlmermeer.
The area began as a planned community of modernist skyscrapers and wide, elevated roads built in the 1960s as a Dutch suburb of the future. But finally he failed to attract many Dutch and became increasingly brave and urban.
The isolated enclave surrounded by other cities became a destination for migrants, who faced housing discrimination in the center of Amsterdam, but were able to find affordable apartments here.
Sitting in a cafe on a bustling pedestrian shopping street in Bijlmermeer, Blom said the country would be strengthened by speaking frankly about such a dark period in history, even if it bothered some people.
"I think that makes us adults as a country and as a society when we can talk about this, especially about racism and discrimination, to bring people together," he said.
The proposed apology would require the city to make a "reconciliation with the past."
"It is time to redefine the identity of our city free of the weight of the past, but armed with its knowledge to work towards a reconciliation in the future," says the text of the resolution. "From a shared story to a shared future."
The conservative party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte has faced the proposal with ambivalence, and his city council members have refused to support it. And the Forum for Democracy, which swept provincial elections nationwide in March, but has only three of the city council seats, has opposed.
"A public apology fuels the identity policy we hate," said Mr. van Schijndel, a member of the Council of the Forum for Democracy. “He faces different ethnic groups from each other. It raises false expectations that someday repairs will be made. ”
He added that it is difficult to apologize for what the ancestors did centuries ago.
Proponents of an apology say the repairs are not on the agenda, and they agree that the Dutch are not to blame for what their ancestors thought or did.
"It's not about the individual," said Eduard Mangal, an assistant to the city council of Surinamese descent who helped draft the proposal. “This is something that the country has done as a whole. Not only white people should apologize. I also apologize because I am also Dutch. I'm from Amsterdam too. "
The idea of an apology has been promoted for years by academics and activists who argue that an increasingly diverse Amsterdam must have the strength to face its past. The current initiative began at the city level after a similar impulse at the national level produced what Mr. Ceder described as a frustrating response that emphasized Dutch pain rather than responsibility.
Mr. Mangal, the city council assistant, and others say the focus must be on the entanglement of the city with slavery, which was not limited to Suriname.
Slaves worked in other Dutch colonies, including in Asia, said Pepijn Brandon, historian of the Free University of Amsterdam.
Dutch financiers also invested in American slavery. When Thomas Jefferson mortgaged his plantation, Monticello, the Dutch bankers, accepted their slaves as collateral for the loan, said Dr. Brandon.
"I should see it as a wide-ranging system, not simply the activities of a number of traders within the slave trade, but a whole complex of economic activities that occur across national borders," said Dr. Brandon.
Its impact was even greater in Holland, historically the most powerful province in the country, where slavery accounted for 10 percent of gross domestic product and 40 percent of all economic growth between 1739 and 1779, said Dr. Brandon. Approximately 19 percent of all goods that arrived through the Dutch ports were produced in slave plantations in the Americas, he said.
"This was actually one of the engines of the Dutch commercial economy of the second half of the 18th century," he said.
The physical legacy of slavery can be clearly seen in Amsterdam. The city center is full of mansions, palaces and stately buildings whose original occupants were linked to the slave trade or industries based on it, historians say.
It is also seen in the official residence of the mayor's office, which was once the home of the slave trader and the director of the Dutch West Indies Company Paulus Godin. The West India House, the former headquarters of the Dutch West Indies Company, today houses a wine bar.
Amsterdam was also home to the world's first stock exchange, founded in part to exchange shares in slavery-based industries. In a sign of the city's modern tourism dependence, the site now houses a tourist information office and a branch of Ripley & # 39; s Believe It or Not.
"The Dutch still benefit from it," Blom said. "Tourism, heritage itself is wealth."