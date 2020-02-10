Amsterdam considers apology for slavery in the former colony

AMSTERDAM: The most enduring slavery legacy in the Netherlands can be found in neighborhoods like Bijlmermeer, a working-class corner of Amsterdam where many, including those who trace their heritage to the former Suriname colony, have felt marginalized.

Slave labor in the South American nation of Suriname generated great wealth for Amsterdam, and that wealth built many of its palaces and mansions next to the canal. But it is in Bijlmermeer, a neighborhood long associated with poverty, crime and aggressive police, where a movement has grown in recent months to pressure the city to consider this chapter of its history.

%MINIFYHTML004415419a7a5138310ba7b4800e1ae111% %MINIFYHTML004415419a7a5138310ba7b4800e1ae112%

The politicians of the area, elected during a vote last year that delivered one of the most diverse municipal councils in recent memory, have defended an impulse for Amsterdam to formally apologize for slavery. The majority of the 45-member council, which now has several descendant members of slaves, has signed the apology initiative that is scheduled for February 12. Local politicians say it is likely to be approved.

"Amsterdam is a beautiful city, but when you look at some of its most beautiful parts, it is hard to deny that they were financed with income from the transatlantic slave trade," said Don Ceder, a council member whose parents are from Ghana and Suriname. "What we want is for the city to admit its history, accept it and apologize."