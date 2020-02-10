Amazon wants Donald Trump to be interrogated for this $ 10 billion contract – Latest News

WASHINGTON: Amazon Web Services said Monday that it sought to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in his lawsuit about whether the president was trying to "screw Amazon,quot; when the Pentagon awarded a cloud computing contract to his rival Microsoft Corp.

The Amazon.com Inc unit alleged that Trump, who publicly mocked Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company, had undue influence on the decision to deny him the $ 10 billion contract.

Known as the Joint Business Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI, the contract is intended to provide the military with better access to data and technology from remote locations.

In the lawsuit, Amazon said it is looking for a discovery "that demonstrates exactly how President Trump's order to screw Amazon & # 39; was carried out during the decision-making process."

Without this, "the Court cannot objectively and fully assess the credible and substantiated AWS allegations of prejudice and bad faith," the lawsuit said.

Bezos also owns the Washington Post, whose coverage has been critical of Trump.

Along with Trump and Esper, Amazon seeks to dismiss former Defense Secretary James Mattis, Pentagon chief information officer Dana Deasy and four other procurement officials, court records show.

An Amazon spokesman said "President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as president and commander in chief to interfere with government functions, including federal acquisitions, to advance his personal agenda."

"The question is whether the president of the United States should be allowed to use the Department of Defense budget to pursue his own personal and political ends," the spokesperson added.

The lawsuit also says that Amazon's protest against the decision comes in the context of a political trial, "which is based on the president's repeated refusal to separate his personal interests from the national interest." President Trump has been acquitted on charges of impeachment by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The lawsuit also mentions other cases of alleged Trump interference.

For example, his alleged interference in the award of the US Army Corps of Engineers. UU. From a $ 400 million border wall contract to Fisher Industries in December 2019 and a report that Trump intervened in the request for offers from the General Services Administration to move the FBI headquarters to a new suburban campus.

The current FBI offices are near a Washington hotel owned by the Trump company.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Last month, Amazon filed a motion in court to delay the Department of Defense's agreement with Microsoft until a court rules its protest over the award of the contract.

The acquisition process has been delayed due to legal complaints and allegations of conflicts of interest. Esper has denied that there are biases and said that the Pentagon made its choice in a fair and free way without external influence.

