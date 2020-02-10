Amazon: Amazon withdraws from Mobile World Congress on coronavirus – Latest news

BERLIN / MADRID: Amazon.com Inc withdrew from the Mobile World Congress this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, in another blow to one of the largest meetings in the telecommunications industry that attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.

"Due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Amazon had planned a significant presence through its AWS cloud computing arm, which was to organize a full-day conference on the first day of the event.

The online retailer is the fourth company to retire from this week's annual meeting, after LG Electronics of South Korea, the Swedish equipment manufacturer Ericsson and the US chip maker Nvidia.

The event from February 24 to 27 will be held as planned, the GSMA telecommunications industry association, which runs the Congress, confirmed in a statement on Sunday before Amazon said it would retire, adding that they would harden Health precautions to protect against coronavirus. outbreak.

No visitor will be able to attend from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the coronavirus outbreak began, while visitors from China must show that they have been out of the country for two weeks before the event, GSMA said.

Between 5,000 and 6,000 visitors usually come from China to the main meeting of the world's telecommunications industry, where companies spend millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books for next year.

Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE have said they will attend, ordering the Chinese-based staff to isolate themselves before the event to ensure they are free of the disease, and recruiting European staff to cover the stranded.

China raised the death toll from the outbreak to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the number of deaths worldwide due to the SARS epidemic, while the total confirmed cases of the disease reached 37,198.

The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people outside of China. Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China, both of Chinese citizens.

More than two dozen major trade fairs and industry conferences in China and abroad have been postponed or affected by travel restrictions and concerns about the spread of the virus, which could disrupt billions of dollars in business.

