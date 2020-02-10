Altobelli family honored at the Memorial 2 weeks after the Kobe Bryant accident

The loved ones paid tribute to the Altobelli family during a memorial service on Monday.
It's been just over two weeks since the college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli And your daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in the helicopter accident that also claimed the life of Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant. The group of nine people aboard the helicopter was traveling to the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy at the time of the accident for a basketball tournament. Alyssa and Gigi were teammates on the team, which was trained by Kobe.
On Monday, John, Kerri and Alyssa were honored at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, at a memorial service that was open to the public. Hundreds gathered to exchange memories and pay their respects.
Speakers included John's son, 26. J.J. Altobelli. He shared: "This is great. Thank you all for coming, it really means a lot to all of us. On behalf of me, Lexi (Altobelli) Y Carly (Konigsfeld), we can't thank everyone enough here. The amount of love and support we have received in recent weeks has been really amazing … It really shows the impact that my father, & # 39; K & # 39; and Alyssa had everyone present … There is no way for me to put what they meant to me. in words. The people we have selected to talk about them today paint the perfect image of who they are … But tonight, let's live according to my father's favorite motto: "Are you drinking or thinking?"
Alyssa's old friend and neighbor also praised the young teenager, calling her the "funniest and most affectionate girl I've ever met." The mourner added: "She always put the needs of others before her … He always did everything possible to make people happy and make people feel good about themselves."
This monument is produced in the midst of a large number of tributes for the family, including a publication of Katie Couric, which took Instagram at the end of January to share a photo of the family along with a message.
"This is very sad," Couric shared on Instagram at the time. "Orange County baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa and his wife Keri also died in the helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant. My heart is with the Altobelli family."
President of Orange Coast College Angelica Suarez He also shared a statement after the death of John, Keri and Alyssa.
"We have lost a member of our OCC family and our hearts are broken," he said. "Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus, a dear teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community."
It was only a week ago that the nine people who passed in the helicopter accident were honored during the 2020 Super Bowl. At a touching moment, the names of those who lost their lives appeared on the screen, along with a photo of Kobe and Gianna.
Those interested in supporting the surviving relatives of Altobelli should donate to this GoFundMe campaign.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML0d07ccb4dbc5a7c735c16059ee49837e17%