Altobelli family honored at the Memorial 2 weeks after the Kobe Bryant accident

The loved ones paid tribute to the Altobelli family during a memorial service on Monday.

It's been just over two weeks since the college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli And your daughter Alyssa Altobelli died in the helicopter accident that also claimed the life of Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant. The group of nine people aboard the helicopter was traveling to the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy at the time of the accident for a basketball tournament. Alyssa and Gigi were teammates on the team, which was trained by Kobe.

On Monday, John, Kerri and Alyssa were honored at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, at a memorial service that was open to the public. Hundreds gathered to exchange memories and pay their respects.

Speakers included John's son, 26. J.J. Altobelli. He shared: "This is great. Thank you all for coming, it really means a lot to all of us. On behalf of me, Lexi (Altobelli) Y Carly (Konigsfeld), we can't thank everyone enough here. The amount of love and support we have received in recent weeks has been really amazing … It really shows the impact that my father, & # 39; K & # 39; and Alyssa had everyone present … There is no way for me to put what they meant to me. in words. The people we have selected to talk about them today paint the perfect image of who they are … But tonight, let's live according to my father's favorite motto: "Are you drinking or thinking?"