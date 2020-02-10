Alleged Boko Haram fighters kill at least 30 in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria – At least 30 people died in the Borno region of northeastern Nigeria, after alleged Boko Haram fighters set several trucks carrying passengers on Sunday night, eyewitnesses and residents told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and the rival dissident group of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) have often carried out attacks in the area.

Passengers were stranded Sunday night at a military checkpoint due to the curfew imposed by the military in the city of Auno before the attack, said resident Bunu Ali who witnessed the attack.

Auno is about 15 miles from Maiduguri, the state capital. Eyewitnesses said the insurgents attacked motorcycles and fired sporadically. They fired at least 18 vehicles and kidnapped several people, another witness said.