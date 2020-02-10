All the meetings you missed at the Oscars 2020

The best part of the awards? No, they are not the prizes; It's the meetings!
Gather all the most important names in Hollywood in a room and you will surely have some amazing meetings, whether between former celebrities or dear co-stars. And at the 2020 Oscars, we were invited to a variety of meetings, and fortunately for us, the cameras were around to take unexpected photos.
Remember when Renee Zellweger Y Bradley Cooper Dated? We forgot until we saw the superstars catch up during a commercial break. Or how about when Nancy Meyers Were you reminded that she could have misunderstood the end of one of her most famous romantic comedies when two of the stars took the stage together to present?
In addition, a former Hollywood couple had us send them one more time when they attended the ceremony together. I sigh, when will those two crazy children return to their right mind?
Here are all the meetings you may have missed that took place at the 2020 Oscars. Get ready for the nostalgia overload!
Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling
BFFs! The former couple and The office The co-stars showed that they are as close as ever when they attended the ceremony together. Ryan and Kelly are probably so jealous RN.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper
Friends ex! The former couple, who left for almost two years from 2009-2011 after the first meeting on the set of the thriller Case 39, gathered at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy and is nominated as producer of jester.
MARK RALSTON / AFP through Getty Images
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves
17 years later and we still I can't believe Diane isn't done with Keanu in Someone has to concede.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio
Lion: Catch Me If You Can!
Tom: I finally did it!
John Salangsang / BEI / Shutterstock
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson
Fact: there was no prettier meeting than the one between Black widow Delivery partners, who greeted each other with enthusiasm when we greeted our Postmates dealer.
ABC / ARTURO HOLMES
Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson
But ScarJo was not only playing with his new friend at the MCU, but he also met his partner Avengers star during the show.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig
the Bridesmaids The best friends had the support of the Internet to host the 2021 ceremony after hilariously presenting two awards, bursting randomly into a mix of successful songs before announcing the winner of the Best Costume Design.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jason Lewis and Willie Garson
the Sex and the city The men had an adorable meeting at the annual Elton John Oscar party, and we couldn't help wondering if Carrie and Samantha would be jealous.
