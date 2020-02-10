All the meetings you missed at the Oscars 2020

The best part of the awards? No, they are not the prizes; It's the meetings!

Gather all the most important names in Hollywood in a room and you will surely have some amazing meetings, whether between former celebrities or dear co-stars. And at the 2020 Oscars, we were invited to a variety of meetings, and fortunately for us, the cameras were around to take unexpected photos.

Remember when Renee Zellweger Y Bradley Cooper Dated? We forgot until we saw the superstars catch up during a commercial break. Or how about when Nancy Meyers Were you reminded that she could have misunderstood the end of one of her most famous romantic comedies when two of the stars took the stage together to present?

In addition, a former Hollywood couple had us send them one more time when they attended the ceremony together. I sigh, when will those two crazy children return to their right mind?