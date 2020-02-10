All the iconic roles that Brad Pitt played almost

Once upon a time … in Hollywood…Brad Pitt He was almost the star of these massive movies.

After a career full of iconic performances, Pitt, 56, finally took home his first Oscar as an actor at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night, winning the Best Supporting Actor for his famous role as Cliff Booth Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in Hollywood.

The movie marked the first time Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio, one of the other most famous protagonists of Hollywood, worked together, an on-screen collaboration that excited both industry experts and fans. But the two really were so close to starring in a successful movie more than a decade before Pitt finally decided to leave, believing he was "too old,quot; for the role. Yes really.

But it wasn't the only time Pitt almost starred in an iconic role that finally ended up going to another actor, since the superstar could have been the face of no one but two Major action movie franchises in an alternative universe.