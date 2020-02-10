All the history made at the Oscars 2020

When Taika Waititi took the stage to accept the award for the best script adapted for his work in Jojo Rabbit, who also directed and starred, the New Zealand native became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar. He was also the first indigenous person to be nominated in the category. "I want to dedicate this to all the indigenous children of the world who want to make art and dance, and write stories," he said during his acceptance speech. "We are the original storytellers, and we also do it here. Thank you."

Best winners of original songs Elton John Y Bernie Taupin, who won by "(I am going to) Love Me Again,quot;, his contribution to RocketmanThey made personal history by catching a shared Oscar for the first time in their 53-year relationship stories.

And not only the winners and the nominees were making history. When Peanut Butter Hawk actor Zack Gottsagen took the stage with his co-star Shia LaBeouf Until now, he became the first presenter with Down syndrome in the history of the ceremony. And when teacher Eimer Noone He made the presentation of the nominees for the Best Original Soundtrack, was the first conductor who did it in the history of the Oscars.