All the history made at the Oscars 2020

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
It was a night for history books.
The 92nd Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9, are over. And with them, we have a complete list of historical moments. And no, we are not just talking about everything related to South Korean cinema Parasite plucked at this year's ceremony.
To begin with, a handful of nominees made history by breaking Guinness's world records only with their nominations. Sound editor Alan Robert Murray, nominated this year for jester, broke the record for more nominations for his work with 10 nominations in the category. Martin ScorseseThe best director nods for the Irish He brought his career account to nine, mostly for a live director. And composer John williams He broke the record of most Oscar nominations for a living person with an amazing number 52. Not only that, but he holds the record for most of the decades in which he received nominations, having been nominated in every decade since the 1960s
When he accepted his Best Actress award in a supporting role for his work in Marriage history, Laura Dern He became the first actor in a Netflix production to take home an Academy Award. And it was the day before his 54th birthday, to begin with! "This is the best birthday present," he said the first time he won the Oscar in his speech.
When Hair love He was revealed as the winner of the Best Animated Short Film category, co-director Matthew A. Cherry he became the second athlete after the end Kobe Bryant To win an Oscar sometime. Both won in the same category. And the co-director of Cherry Karen Toliver She became the first black woman to win an Oscar in any category of animation.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
When Taika Waititi took the stage to accept the award for the best script adapted for his work in Jojo Rabbit, who also directed and starred, the New Zealand native became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar. He was also the first indigenous person to be nominated in the category. "I want to dedicate this to all the indigenous children of the world who want to make art and dance, and write stories," he said during his acceptance speech. "We are the original storytellers, and we also do it here. Thank you."
Best winners of original songs Elton John Y Bernie Taupin, who won by "(I am going to) Love Me Again,quot;, his contribution to RocketmanThey made personal history by catching a shared Oscar for the first time in their 53-year relationship stories.
And not only the winners and the nominees were making history. When Peanut Butter Hawk actor Zack Gottsagen took the stage with his co-star Shia LaBeouf Until now, he became the first presenter with Down syndrome in the history of the ceremony. And when teacher Eimer Noone He made the presentation of the nominees for the Best Original Soundtrack, was the first conductor who did it in the history of the Oscars.
And then there is the Parasite of everything. The film won a total of four awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho and, in an impressive and exciting time, Best movie. Not only is it the first film that is not in English to take home the best film, but the four victories of Joon Ho in one night tie a record of Walt Disney since 1953. Each night's victory was more historic than the previous one when it came to the movie, which is now tied for the most victories in an international feature film with Sweden Fanny and Alexander and from Taiwan Tiger Crouching Hidden Dragon.
"Thank you and – yes," said Joon Ho while accepting the Best International Film. "I'm ready to drink tonight. Until the next morning."
Congratulations to all the creators of history at this year's ceremony!
For a summary of the Oscar 2020, look ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y Morning pop at 11 a.m.