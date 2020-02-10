Adele wins the best surprise guest at parties after the Oscars 2020

Hello's Adele Are you looking for this Oscar weekend?
Just when you thought we were done with epic sightings in celebration of the 2020 Academy Awards, a music superstar has been seen enjoying not one but two later parties.
ME! The news has learned that Adele was able to go out and attend some Hollywood parties on Sunday night. For starters, the "Hello,quot; singer made an appearance on Guy O & # 39; Seary Y Virginafter the party where they tell us that she seemed nothing less than "amazing."
"He lost more weight. Everyone said:" Is that Adele ?! ", shared a source with E! News." She wore a gold dress with tassels. It was a very modern 60's look with her hair and makeup. It looked amazing. "
They also tell us that he spent a good amount of time catching up with Nicole Richie Near the dance floor. But wait, there's more. After all, you didn't think Adele was one and ended with the fabulous parties.
Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin shared a photo with Adele after they visited Beyoncé Y Jay ZStar-filled celebration at Chateau Marmont.
According to the host, Adele wore slippers for the night. And with tons of music, dancing and great company, we totally understand why.
"Only about 200 people, in a small club space with the best music," Kinga shared on Instagram through translation. "With the ban on taking photos." So, yes, this fan was able to achieve what we thought was impossible.
For those who have a serious case of FOMO about missing the holidays, they are not alone. And we have to warn you, the details keep getting better and better.
At Beyoncé's party, the "Crazy in Love,quot; singer grabbed the microphone and sang some lines and remixed "Brown Skin Girl,quot; and "I Care."
"Everyone died for this and jumped from side to side loving him," shared a source with E! News. "Beyoncé and Jay-Z were definitely doing a show while playing their best hits. They took turns passing the microphone while they took their favorite songs from their hits. It was about them."
And with a guest list that includes Reese witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Anthony Anderson And more, it is safe to say it was a party to remember!
