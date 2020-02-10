Adele looks stunning at the Oscars after the party after his huge weight loss – Look at the picture!

The singer was present at the Jay Z and Beyonce Oscars party last night and she stole the show from everyone else, even though the event was full of stars! Adele looked stunning in a dress that highlighted her new hourglass figure after her massive weight loss!

The singer is happier and more self-confident than ever and that is very obvious from the way she poses and looks at the camera these days.

That said, while I was at the post-Oscar party of Beyonce and Jay Z, Adele looked more impressive than ever!

In fact, it is safe to say that he seemed almost unrecognizable due to all the kilos he recently lost.

He simply dazzled all his fans with a bright dress with leopard print and hoop earrings.

However, as you can imagine, it was more than the glamorous outfit that impressed people: it was their new form that caught everyone's attention.

But although most would say that the singer looks much healthier and happier, a party goer who met Adele posted a photo on social media and, in a translated caption, mentioned that he looked as thin as (yes I was in a coma).

In addition, they apparently also talked about shoes.

See this post on Instagram At yesterday's private party Beyoncé and Jay Z talked to Adele about … shoes (Adele in the picture after probably falling 30 kg!), And Jay Z showed me the party's dance system. I know that sounds surreal. But listen from the beginning … Only about 200 people, in a small club space, with the best music, with the prohibition of taking photographs (the above is an exception after the party). The street is closed and guarded, the entrance through the kitchen door, so that no one can be photographed. A party where everyone can relax and go crazy! Everyone enters the entrance … slippers (I did not enter this option) and play without shame until dawn. It started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels (he urged me to wear the shoes I was wearing). Honestly, I didn't recognize her because she is now thin as a comma! We talked laughing until she said her name … 😉 Talking with Adele was the ticket for a good conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness! Jay Z showed me a dance arrangement (it was in vain because it was complicated, but it was ridiculous), Beyoncé looking at my bright and shiny suit said with laughter that I had eclipsed her (she was wearing a dark blue velvet dress), with Leo DiCaprio I was dancing for a moment of the hand (that was the convention, and I stood beside him), surrounded by a crown of girls, Bradley Cooper sent me smiles, but probably because he also did my dance with Jay Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney , Khloe) played only group. Kanye West and Travis Scott participated in the host's jam session. Puff Daddy gave the show on stage, and his children took over the stage. Charlize Theron offered me a piece of pizza when I looked curiously at the box I was carrying (to choose between pizza, caviar, oysters or lobsters). In the company of Lana del Rey was the director Jo Jo Rabbit – Taika Waititi, I talked a lot with him about his movie, which I love. I forgot some people: Margot Robbie, Adrián Lima, Jessica Alba, Reese Whiterspoon, Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee … Oh, such a regular party 😉. I returned to the hotel at 7:00 … A publication shared by Kinga Rusin- Official profile (@kingarusin) in February 10, 2020 at 9:42 a.m. PST

This happens only weeks after another fan revealed that they had run into the celebrity while on vacation and had a conversation during which Adele told them he had lost no less than 100 pounds.

The fan called Lexi Larson shared with People that "He said he lost something like a hundred pounds, and that it is a very crazy and positive experience." He looked really happy and looked amazing. She seemed very confident.

It's great to hear that! After all, it seems that some people who are not yet accustomed to the big change see it as a bad thing, but it really seems that Adele is happy and the change was a healthy process.



