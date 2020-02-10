Adele flaunts her hourglass figure in a leopard dress at the post-Oscar party

Wenn

Spectators praise the look & # 39; almost unrecognizable & # 39; from the singer of & # 39; Someone Like You & # 39; about the Oscar Oceary Oscar party after he & # 39; lost something like 100 pounds & # 39 ;.

Adele They drew attention at the Oscar parties. A little more than a month after she supposedly lost about 100 pounds, the creator of hits "Rolling in the Deep" dazzled others with her beautiful hourglass figure when she arrived at the party circuit in a leopard print dress.

On Sunday night, February 9, the singer of "Hello" first came to Guy O & # 39; Seary and Virgin& # 39; bash, who also saw the assistance of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west. He wore the locks in an elegant updo and completed his appearance with hoop earrings. "She seemed herself but also very different: beautiful but almost unrecognizable," a source told PEOPLE.

Other insider information spilled to E! The news that the 31-year-old singer has lost more weight and added: "Everyone said: & # 39; Is it Adele?! & # 39;" The so-called internal source continued to offer more details saying: "She wore a golden dress with tassels. It was a very modern look from the 60s with her hair and makeup. It looked amazing. "

It was also reported that the hit creator "Skyfall", who won an Oscar for the James Bond song in 2013, spent the night at the party dancing and spending time with Nicole Richie. "He took off his shoes and danced on the dance floor," a source told People. "He sat down with Nicole Richie and was chatting for a while."

In addition to Guy's party, one's mother was also seen attending Beyonce Knowles Y Jay ZAfter the party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. There, she posed for a photo with Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin, who shared it on Instagram with a subtitle that said: "At yesterday's private party of Beyonce and Jay ZI I talked with Adele about … shoes (Adele in the photo after falling probably 30kg!) ".

When writing his legend in Polish, Kinga said: "He started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels (he urged me to wear the shoes he had on his feet). Honestly, I didn't recognize her because she is now thin. A comma! We talked laughing until she said her name. " She added: "The conversation with Adele was the ticket for a good conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness!"