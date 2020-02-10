Actor Luke Perry missing from the Oscars "In Memoriam,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Actor Luke Perry missing from the Oscars "In Memoriam" - CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – The Academy provoked the wrath of social networks when it inexplicably left the "90210,quot; star Luke Perry of the "In Memoriam,quot; segment of his Oscar ceremony Sunday night.

FILE – Luke Perry is shown on a slide during the "In Memoriam,quot; part of the 26th Annual Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Fake images)

More surprising, Perry stayed out even though his last role was in one of the films nominated for best film, "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,quot; by Quentin Tarantino.

%MINIFYHTMLe31f4e05bf992302b59bdd45529b964111%%MINIFYHTMLe31f4e05bf992302b59bdd45529b964112%

Perry passed away last March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

He was best known for playing Dylan McKay in the 10 seasons of "90210,quot;. At the time of his death, he starred in the CW program "Riverdale,quot;.

A prolific actor, Perry had dozens of credits in films such as "The Fifth Element," "8 Seconds,quot; and "American Strays." He appeared in the HBO prison drama "Oz,quot; and voiced cartoons such as "The Incredible Hulk,quot; and "Mortal Kombat." During the last decade he appeared on shows such as "Community,quot;, "Hot in Cleveland,quot;, "Ties That Bind,quot; and "Body of Proof,quot;.

https://twitter.com/ericastwilight/status/1226763316426489857

%MINIFYHTMLe31f4e05bf992302b59bdd45529b964113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here