Actor Luke Perry missing from the Oscars "In Memoriam,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Academy provoked the wrath of social networks when it inexplicably left the "90210,quot; star Luke Perry of the "In Memoriam,quot; segment of his Oscar ceremony Sunday night.

More surprising, Perry stayed out even though his last role was in one of the films nominated for best film, "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,quot; by Quentin Tarantino.

Perry passed away last March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

He was best known for playing Dylan McKay in the 10 seasons of "90210,quot;. At the time of his death, he starred in the CW program "Riverdale,quot;.

A prolific actor, Perry had dozens of credits in films such as "The Fifth Element," "8 Seconds,quot; and "American Strays." He appeared in the HBO prison drama "Oz,quot; and voiced cartoons such as "The Incredible Hulk,quot; and "Mortal Kombat." During the last decade he appeared on shows such as "Community,quot;, "Hot in Cleveland,quot;, "Ties That Bind,quot; and "Body of Proof,quot;.

