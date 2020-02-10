Abandoned Argentine second division game while armed fans fight on terraces | Soccer news







An Argentine second division match between Independiente Rivadavia and Atlanta was abandoned on Sunday after police said they could not guarantee security while armed fans fought on the terraces.

The referee removed the players from the field of play shortly after the initial throw-in and stopped the game for 20 minutes when the fight broke out before finally deciding to suspend the game with the score 0-0.

The television images showed fans armed with knives and flags lit behind one of the goals in the Mendoza stadium.

Argentine media group TyC Sports reported that two people had been injured.

The incident is the last of a long line of violent confrontations in the Argentine soccer fields and its surroundings with much of the violence related to the brave bars, the & # 39; signatures & # 39; from hooligan linked to many of the clubs.