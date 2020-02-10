A Taunton man accidentally run over by a family member, authorities say

%MINIFYHTML2d7308d1a6e9d4db78ad2cbb545fb64311% %MINIFYHTML2d7308d1a6e9d4db78ad2cbb545fb64312%

A 52-year-old Taunton relative was fatally hit by a family member on Saturday after the two tried to fix the bumper of a vehicle recently picked up from a trailer store in what authorities believe was a tragic accident.

The first responders were called to the area near 748 Pleasant St. in Fall River just after 1 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The victim, identified as Alan Moreau, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m.

Moreau and a 71-year-old relative had gone to the tow shop in Fall River to pick up a BMW; the couple had driven in Kia de Moreau, authorities said.

Later, Moreau reportedly drove the Kia behind the BMW when the 71-year-old man stopped at Pleasant Street and Moreau followed. The relative thought the BMW bumper was brushing a tire, and the two tried to fix it.

The 71-year-old man returned to the BMW and thought that Moreau had returned to the Kia, according to authorities.

"The 71-year-old man began to leave without knowing that Moreau was on the ground arriving under the passenger side of the BMW," said the district attorney's office. "The man immediately felt that he had run over something."

Initially, the man believed that he had hit the car bumper, authorities said, but when he stopped the vehicle and got out, he saw that it was Moreau.

No charges have been filed, and the authorities do not believe there has been foul play.

"The witnesses in the place corroborated the statements of the 71-year-old man to the police," authorities said. "There was no evidence that the 71-year-old man was using his cell phone or was intoxicated in any way."