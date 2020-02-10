Home Local News A peek inside the raucous Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 party

By
Matilda Coleman
Party in style: la crème de la crème in Hollywood was ready to relax at the party after Vanity Fair after the 92nd Sunday Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater (pictured: Adriana Lima)

The crème de la crème in Hollywood was ready to let her hair down after the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theater.

After a series of dazzling red carpet appearances, once the stars entered the 26th annual Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, they were in full party mode.

The stars didn't want anything at the party, where the guests drank champagne, ate In-N-Out burgers, made fun of dogs and threw serious shapes on the dance floor.

Bubbly! Kate Hudson was one of the many stars who delighted with a glass of champagne among other delicious drinks at the party

After a ceremony full of passionate speeches, political messages and retrospectives of the most esteemed stars of the year, there was time for the stars to relax and relax.

The big winner of the night, Joaquin Phoenix, was still pushing for his environmental cause, as his impressive fiancee Rooney Mara brandished a sign that said: & # 39; Choose vegan! It is not a fad. It is the future & # 39 ;.

While dancing all night, Adriana Lima played with the cameras while wearing a beaded dress. Emily Ratajkowski was also in the mood for the party, which her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard joined.

A sensational display at the party was Kate Hudson, who took the lead with a drink of champagne.

Going down to the boogie! John Legend was drinking wine when he joined his dazzling wife Chrissy Teigen

We eat: Heather Lynn Hodgins Kidd and Bernie Taupin, winner of Original Song, celebrated the victory with one of the delicious burgers of the fast food restaurant.

Yum: Darren Criss was admiring his hamburger while partying all night

Rock on! Gothic icon Marilyn Manson and Magic star Mike Joe Manganiello took selfies

A vision: also in the party atmosphere was Emily Ratajkowski, whom her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard joined

Court! Scarlett Johansson looked impressive as she walked among her Hollywood companions

Enchanted: the actress was celebrating with her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern

Embracing him: Laura took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at night

Nice to meet you! Billie Eilish was seen flattering euphoria actress Alexa Demie

All forgotten? Clearly after having resolved his seven-year enmity, Kim Kardashian was chatting warmly with journalist Katie Couric. In 2013, Katie was forced to apologize for hurting Kim's feelings after questioning her family's fame.

Tactile: Kanye and Kim make a playful display while they settle inside, looking more loved than ever

Dizzying display: Hollywood's beauty Kate couldn't help smiling while having fun all night

Clearly after having resolved his seven-year enmity, Kim Kardashian was chatting warmly with journalist Katie Couric. In 2013, Katie was forced to apologize for hurting Kim's feelings after questioning her family's fame.

Katie issued a statement after the furious Instagram post of the reality star accusing Katie of being a & # 39; fake media friend & # 39 ;. "I met Kim before and I think he's a very sweet person," the TV host told E! News.

Dazzling in a wrecked oyster dress by Alexander McQueen in 2003, Kim was friendly and was glad to talk with the esteemed journalist while organizing a storm at the event.

Bow down to the queen! Renee Zellweger and Tyrese Gibson were making a silly display while praising the victorious actress.

Having a ball: Greta Gerwig and Beanie Feldstein were very animated at the event.

Joking: the ladies were seen lounging together on the dance floor

Central stage: according to Vanity Fair, the director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, was the life and soul of the party

Chowing down: Leslie Odom Jr. chatted with Sara Foster at the party, and the latter couldn't resist a hamburger

Release: the models, including Adriana, were the first on the dance floor

Delicious: Alessanra Ambrosio was the image of elegance in her pink dress

Selfie time: Reese and Tyrese made a playful display while smiling for the camera, commemorating the special moment

Delighted: Rami Malek congratulated Joaquin Phoenix on his victory as best actor for Joker

Excited: the duo had a warm hug, having a ball inside the party

Renee Zellweger and Tyrese Gibson were doing a jovial display while praising the victorious actress after her victory as Best Actress for her starring role in the biopic Judy.

Gothic icon Marilyn Manson and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello took selfies together, with the unlikely duo as firm friends.

According to Vanity Fair, the director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, was the life and soul of the party, leaving her hair at Uptown Funk with her friends.

Puppy love: Kanye seemed quite in love with the pet dog of philanthropist Charles Annenberg Weingarten

Selfies or it didn't happen: Josh Gad and Billie Eilish were delighted to bump into each other

Rock on! Florence Pugh looked sensational while bringing fun to the party with a raucous display

Here the girls come! Martha Stewart, who was stepping on Adriana's heels, looked amazing when she entered the party with her dance shoes on.

Model guests: Sara Sampaio's tastes celebrated until the early hours of the morning

Taking off his heels: Paris Jackson took off her high heels and threw barefoot on the dance floor.

Embracing him: Demi Moore was very lively while celebrating with her friends from list A.

Making an entry: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Ava DuVernay took center stage

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning as she walked among her Hollywood companions, celebrating with her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at night.

The guests were invited to a delicious variety of treats; with characters like Darren Criss from the American Crime Story getting into the fast-food In-N-Out burger.

Before the main event, attendees on list A were also seen getting into a menu at the Frenchette restaurant in New York at the Oscar party, having dinner at poulet roti, black sea bass and legumes in papillote.

The stars were in the mood to celebrate after the 92nd annual Academy Awards ended a season of triumphant awards.

While the dark Joker comic film entered the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the First World War of 1917 that was presented as the film to beat in the best film career after winning a lot of praise in The last five weeks.

However, a victory for 1917 was not going to be, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite took home the award of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It seemed that the Korean film Parasite would take the Oscar to the best international feature film and made history as the black comedy about those who have and those who do not have in modern Seoul took home the best statuette.

The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seemed to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.

The category of best director, a controversially masculine affair, was equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with Sam Mendes (1917), Scorsese, Todd Phillips (Joker), Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Brad Pitt won his first acting award, as he captivated the audience with his ingenious speeches and acting as a double acrobatic actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the best actor awards for his terrifying depiction of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems locked up as the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.

Zellweger's victory would defeat Harriet's star, Cynthia Erivo, the only person of color in the acting lineup who has renewed the #OscarsSoWhite rage despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.

Taking place without a host for the second year, Oscar organizers gave few details before the ceremony, apart from announcing live performances of the original song contestants Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissie Metz and Erivo.

The five-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, also took the stage for what was a special performance for the star.

Make a pose: Winnie Harlow and Tyrese Gibson looked super soft when they were inside the place

Release: Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas danced as if no one was watching

Health! The political star Lucy Boynton was on the court inside the party with her glamorous rainbow dress.

Strike a Pose: Billy Porter looked amazing in a large purple outfit, complete with a giant felt hat

Team goals: Stella Maxwell, Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Timothee Chalamet and Sara Sampaio became firm friends.

Throwing forms: Freida Pinto was living it on the dance floor

Beautiful: Tessa Thompson had all eyes on her in a pleated mint green dress

Chatting: Brad Pitt was seen in a conversation with actress and director Elizabeth Banks

Working: Winnie could not resist working her best poses with the Jordan Barrett model within the event.

Sealed with a kiss: the couple crumpled up for a series of candid snapshots

Beautiful: Gabrielle, Chrissy and Jessica took time to catch up together, smiling at the cameras.

92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners

BEST IMAGE

the Irish

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Incredible: Parasite won four awards, including becoming the first foreign film to win the Best Film, as Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Small women

Charlize Theron – Bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes

BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little women

Margot Robbie – Bomb

Gold: Laura Dern was one of the four protagonists to have swept the awards season by obtaining the Best Supporting Actress

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUIT DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little Women – WINNER

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

the Irish

BEST SOUND MIX

1917 – WINNER

Ad astra

Ford v Ferrari

jester

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITION

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker – Hildur Gudnadóttir – WINNER

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Making history: Hildur Gudnadóttir was the first woman to win the best original score for Joker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4

I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER

I'm standing with you – Advance

Towards the unknown – Frozen II

Get up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Lost link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable sister

BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM

Fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbor's window – WINNER

Saria

A sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory – WINNER

Cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In the absence

Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER

Life reaches me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers Final Game

the Irish

The Lion King

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Amazing: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy (pictured from left to right) are seen accepting the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for 1917

BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

The Irish – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women – Greta Gerwig

The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling – WINNER

Parasite

Glamorosa: Nancy Haigh (left) and Barbara Ling accept the Production Design Award for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM EDITION

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER

The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER

The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – WINNER

jester

Judy

1917

Maleficent: lover of evil

Huge trio: Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker, pictured from left to right, won for Best Makeup and Hairstyle for Bombshell

