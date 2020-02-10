A peek inside the raucous Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 party

The crème de la crème in Hollywood was ready to let her hair down after the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theater.

After a series of dazzling red carpet appearances, once the stars entered the 26th annual Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, they were in full party mode.

The stars didn't want anything at the party, where the guests drank champagne, ate In-N-Out burgers, made fun of dogs and threw serious shapes on the dance floor.

After a ceremony full of passionate speeches, political messages and retrospectives of the most esteemed stars of the year, there was time for the stars to relax and relax.

The big winner of the night, Joaquin Phoenix, was still pushing for his environmental cause, as his impressive fiancee Rooney Mara brandished a sign that said: & # 39; Choose vegan! It is not a fad. It is the future & # 39 ;.

While dancing all night, Adriana Lima played with the cameras while wearing a beaded dress. Emily Ratajkowski was also in the mood for the party, which her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard joined.

A sensational display at the party was Kate Hudson, who took the lead with a drink of champagne.

Going down to the boogie! John Legend was drinking wine when he joined his dazzling wife Chrissy Teigen

We eat: Heather Lynn Hodgins Kidd and Bernie Taupin, winner of Original Song, celebrated the victory with one of the delicious burgers of the fast food restaurant.

Rock on! Gothic icon Marilyn Manson and Magic star Mike Joe Manganiello took selfies

A vision: also in the party atmosphere was Emily Ratajkowski, whom her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard joined

Court! Scarlett Johansson looked impressive as she walked among her Hollywood companions

Delighted: the actress was celebrating with her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at night

Nice to meet you! Billie Eilish was seen flattering euphoria actress Alexa Demie

All forgotten? Clearly after having resolved his seven-year enmity, Kim Kardashian was chatting warmly with journalist Katie Couric. In 2013, Katie was forced to apologize for hurting Kim's feelings after questioning her family's fame.

Tactile: Kanye and Kim make a playful display while they settle inside, looking more loved than ever

Katie issued a statement after the furious Instagram post of the reality star accusing Katie of being a & # 39; fake media friend & # 39 ;. "I met Kim before and I think he's a very sweet person," the TV host told E! News.

Dazzling in a wrecked oyster dress by Alexander McQueen in 2003, Kim was friendly and was glad to talk with the esteemed journalist while organizing a storm at the event.

Bow down to the queen! Renee Zellweger and Tyrese Gibson were making a silly display while praising the victorious actress.

Having a ball: Greta Gerwig and Beanie Feldstein were very lively at the event, dropping the dance floor

Central stage: according to Vanity Fair, the director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, was the life and soul of the party

Chowing down: Leslie Odom Jr. chatted with Sara Foster at the party, and the latter couldn't resist a hamburger

Release: the models that include Adriana (left) and Alessandra Ambrosio (right) were the first on the dance floor

Selfie time: Reese and Tyrese made a playful display while smiling for the camera, commemorating the special moment

Delighted: Rami Malek congratulated Joaquin Phoenix for his victory as best actor for Joker, sharing a warm hug

Gothic icon Marilyn Manson and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello took selfies together, with the unlikely duo as firm friends.

According to Vanity Fair, the director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, was the life and soul of the party, leaving her hair at Uptown Funk with her friends.

Puppy love: Kanye seemed quite in love with the pet dog of philanthropist Charles Annenberg Weingarten

Selfies or it didn't happen: Josh Gad and Billie Eilish were delighted to bump into each other

Rock on! Florence Pugh looked sensational while bringing fun to the party with a raucous display

Ready to rock: Martha Stewart looked amazing when she entered the party with her dance shoes on

Model guests: Sara Sampaio's tastes celebrated until the early hours of the morning

Taking off his heels: Paris Jackson took off her high heels and threw barefoot on the dance floor.

Embracing him: Demi Moore was very lively while celebrating with her friends from list A.

Making an entry: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Ava DuVernay took center stage

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning as she walked among her Hollywood companions, celebrating with her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at night.

The guests were invited to a delicious variety of treats; with characters like Darren Criss from the American Crime Story getting into the fast-food In-N-Out burger.

Before the main event, attendees on list A were also seen getting into a menu at the Frenchette restaurant in New York at the Oscar party, having dinner at poulet roti, black sea bass and legumes in papillote.

The stars were in the mood to celebrate after the 92nd annual Academy Awards ended a season of triumphant awards.

While the dark Joker comic film entered the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the First World War of 1917 that was presented as the film to beat in the best film career after winning a lot of praise in The last five weeks.

However, a victory for 1917 was not going to be, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite took home the award of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It seemed that the Korean film Parasite would take the Oscar to the best international feature film and made history as the black comedy about those who have and those who do not have in modern Seoul took home the best statuette.

The Martin Scorsese Mafia Saga The Irishman seemed to have lost momentum despite the splendid initial praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But he hasn't managed to take home major acting or direction awards this season, which probably ruins Netflix's best hope so far of getting his first Oscar for the best film.

The category of best director, a controversially masculine affair, was equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with Sam Mendes (1917), Scorsese, Todd Phillips (Joker), Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Brad Pitt won his first acting award, as he captivated the audience with his ingenious speeches and acting as a double acrobatic actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the best actor awards for his terrifying depiction of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems locked up as the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.

Zellweger's victory would defeat Harriet's star, Cynthia Erivo, the only person of color in the acting lineup who has renewed the #OscarsSoWhite rage despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.

Taking place without a host for the second year, Oscar organizers gave few details before the ceremony, apart from announcing live performances of the original song contestants Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissie Metz and Erivo.

The five-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, also took the stage for what was a special performance for the star.

Make a pose: Winnie Harlow and Tyrese Gibson looked super soft when they were inside the place

Release: Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas danced as if no one was watching

Health! The political star Lucy Boynton was on the court inside the party with her glamorous rainbow dress.

Strike a Pose: Billy Porter looked amazing in a large purple outfit, complete with a giant felt hat

Team goals: Stella Maxwell, Billie Eilish, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Timothee Chalamet and Sara Sampaio became firm friends.

Throwing ways: Freida Pinto (left) and Tessa Thompson (right) were living on the dance floor.

Chatting: Brad Pitt was seen in a conversation with actress and director Elizabeth Banks

Working: Winnie could not resist working her best poses with the Jordan Barrett model within the event.

Beautiful: Gabrielle, Chrissy and Jessica took time to catch up together, smiling at the cameras.