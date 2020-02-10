7 things we learned from the ESPN episode & # 39; E: 60 & # 39; from Drew Bledsoe

%MINIFYHTML9f2b46b2d366f9b1bd056b53d95de78811% %MINIFYHTML9f2b46b2d366f9b1bd056b53d95de78812%

Drew Bledsoe says he didn't know where his Super Bowl XXXVI ring was for "a long time."

Having helped the Patriots move from a soccer backwater to a second Super Bowl appearance in a decade, Bledsoe admitted that it was a simultaneously "sweet,quot; and "bitter,quot; experience of watching from the bench while another quarterback led to New England to his long-awaited championship.

It is a subject that is discussed in a new episode "E: 60,quot; about Bledsoe that aired on Sunday on ESPN. Much of Bledsoe's story is known to Patriots fans right now, but a candid retrospective view of his career in episode "E: 60,quot; offers a more complete perspective on one of the dynamics of quarterback more Famous in the history of the Patriots.

These are some of the notable moments of Bledsoe and his family:

The first flight of his family together went to the NFL Draft.

In 1993, the Patriots selected Bledsoe with the first draft pick. However, Bill Parcells, the new head coach of New England, gave no indication in advance who he would select.

"Parcells would never tell anyone what I was going to do, so I didn't know until they called me that I was going to go first," Bledsoe said.

When asked what he was thinking during the draft process, Bledsoe admitted that it was overwhelming given his experience.

"Boy from a small town in Walla Walla," Bledsoe recalled. “The first time my family had been on a plane together. Everything was very surreal. "

It was a "difficult relationship,quot; with Bill Parcells.

"It's not nice," Bledsoe said when asked about working with Parcells. "I mean, it wasn't fun to play with him, and anyone who tells you he is is just lying to him."

Despite the success that Bledsoe and the Patriots achieved under Parcells (which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl XXXI), it was not a happy memory.

"It was a difficult relationship," Bledsoe summed up.

He thought Tom Brady would be a professional backup.

Like everyone else in football, Bledsoe's initial opinion about Brady was that he would not become the head of the NFL. But Bledsoe and Brady got along and developed a friendship before the 2001 season.

"Here's the true truth," Bledsoe explained, "so when I was on the practice team his rookie year, I actually called my financial advisor about him." I was like, ‘Hey, I really like this guy. He will never be a starter. He is going to be Jason Garrett or one of those guys that will always exist. You will really like the child. "

"We somehow brought it. It was over our house," Bledsoe continued. “We invite you to dinner probably at least every two weeks. But he really liked it. I liked the boy. I thought it was simply (great) and still does. But no one, apart from perhaps Tom himself, would never have predicted that he would start in the league and be in the conversation as one of the best of all time. "

Mo Lewis's coup had life-threatening implications.

In the second game of the 2001 season, Bledsoe suffered a secondary blow from Jets linebacker Mo Lewis, who changed the fortunes of his career and, given its full ramifications, the history of the NFL. Brady finally entered the game when Bledsoe remained on the sidelines, not realizing the extent of his injuries.

"Our coach and the team (doctor) caught me after the game," Bledsoe recalled. “They threw me into the ambulance. My brother really traveled with me in the ambulance to Mass General Hospital. We just arrived on the outskirts of Boston and turned off. "

For Adam Bledsoe, traveling in the ambulance with his brother was a terrifying moment.

“Has he just died? Like, did he just die in front of me? Adam said he remembered thinking. "I had never seen anything like it,quot;.

"They were worried that they would lose it," said Bledsoe's wife, Maura. When Jeremy Schaap (the host of the program) tried to clarify by asking if "losing it,quot; meant "to die," Maura replied: "Oh, yes, they didn't know what was happening." That was awful. "

Bledsoe's lung had collapsed after suffering a broken blood vessel in his chest.

"If I had been on my way home, I would have died in the car accident when I lost consciousness, or I would have died from blood loss," said Bledsoe's father, Mac.

He was "heartbroken,quot; losing his job during the 2001 season.

After returning from an injury, Bledsoe was ready to claim his initial work in November. Famous, Bill Belichick chose to keep Brady as the team's best quarterback.

"That was a bitter pill to swallow," Bledsoe said. "I thought I had the right to get my job back, and it turned out not, and it doesn't work that way."

"It was difficult to deal with," Bledsoe added.

"I was disconsolate," Kraft said, "because I felt a connection and didn't think it was fair on a human basis." Drew came to me and expressed his frustration. I went and met Bill, and Bill explained his thought to me.

"I mean he could have intervened, especially at that time," Kraft offered, "but I trusted Bill to make the final decision since he is more capable than me, although emotionally it was very difficult."

Finally, Bledsoe made a decision: he would support Brady.

"I did a conscience test and decided that the only appropriate way to handle it was to return to work and be the best teammate I could," Bledsoe said. "I always liked and respected Tom, and I was proud of him, but at the same time it was difficult to deal with."

It took time to accept his Super Bowl ring.

One of the most difficult moments for Bledsoe's career was not to play in Super Bowl XXXVI, as the Patriots achieved a historic surprise from the Rams to win the team's first title, 20-17.

"You've been the guy since you were a sophomore in high school, and your team is in that game, you don't want to be watching from the barrier," Bledsoe explained.

It was one of the most sincere moments of E: 60.

"It was super sweet to see the team win that game," Bledsoe recalled, "super bitter for not being on the field with them."

As for his Super Bowl ring, a permanent reminder of what should have been a milestone in his career, Bledsoe acknowledged that it took some time before accepting it.

"To tell you the truth, I didn't use it for quite some time," Bledsoe said about the ring. "It's been a long time since I knew where I was. But now I use it, from time to time.

"I am proud of it, in part because I could not tear down the whole program if I wanted to be an idiot," Bledsoe concluded. “And, instead, I tried to be a good teammate. So I'm proud of it, but it took me a little while. "

His wine epiphany occurred in Massachusetts.

In his post-NFL life, Bledsoe is one of the founders of Doubleback Winery, which produces more than 150,000 bottles a year. His love for wine began during his time with the Patriots.

"He was the first guy I saw who spun all the glass and smelled it, that kind of thing," said former Patriots receiver Troy Brown. "And I wonder," What's wrong with this guy, you know? Obviously, he was doing something. "

For Bledsoe, the moment he became "crazy,quot; about wine happened while he was going down the stairs at his Massachusetts home.

"Most people have this wine epiphany, and I had one in Massachusetts," Bledsoe said. “I was going down the stairs and took a sip of wine, and when I reached the bottom I was still trying and still doing interesting things. I thought, & # 39; OK, that's really different & # 39 ;. That was really when I got a little crazy about that. "