50 Cent stops for Nicki Minaj's latest episode of "Queen Radio,quot;

Fans probably tuned in to Nicki Minaj's most recent episode of "Queen Radio,quot; hoping to hear her spill even more tea on her vicious social media exchange between her and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. However, that didn't happen and instead The program focused heavily on his fans and his very special guest, 50 Cent.

50 went through the program to talk to Nicki about some things, including why he didn't sign it again on the day and Nicki telling him he should have gotten a role in the Starz series "Power, recently finished." "Produced by executives 50.

After Nicki said 50 is one of the few people in the industry who backs her up, she kept asking why he didn't sign it when he was looking for a deal.

50 responded with this:

"Because of Fendi, (referring to Nicki's ex-manager) That's the only reason I wasn't telling her anything or was investigating her a lot because she was there."

He then changed his energy to being in "Power,quot;, which led 50 Cent to respond with:

"We can make that happen as long as I can get availability from you."

Nicki seemed to like his answer and replied: “You heard it here first, Barbz. You will let me come to one of your shows, okay? I should have been in "Power," Chile."

Well, since there are four "Power,quot; spin-offs in process, there is definitely room for her to join at least one of them.

Roommates, what do you think about this?