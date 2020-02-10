5-year-old boy dies after dog attack near Victorville – Up News Info Los Angeles

BIG GOLD (CBSLA) – A dog attacked a small boy on Monday at Oro Grande, police said.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, a 5-year-old boy died after being attacked by the family pit bull in the 15100 block of Portland Street in the unincorporated area north of Victorville.

%MINIFYHTMLb8a81e05e622a114532e5000188eb07a11% %MINIFYHTMLb8a81e05e622a114532e5000188eb07a12%

Police said the boy was at home with an adult relative and the dog when the attack occurred shortly before 3 p.m. For unknown reasons, the dog attacked the boy, injuring him severely and finally killing him.

The dog was quarantined in Animal Control, and the child's parents were notified.