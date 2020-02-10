5-year-old boy dies after dog attack near Victorville – Up News Info Los Angeles

<pre><pre>5-year-old boy dies after dog attack near Victorville - CBS Los Angeles

BIG GOLD (CBSLA) – A dog attacked a small boy on Monday at Oro Grande, police said.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, a 5-year-old boy died after being attacked by the family pit bull in the 15100 block of Portland Street in the unincorporated area north of Victorville.

Police said the boy was at home with an adult relative and the dog when the attack occurred shortly before 3 p.m. For unknown reasons, the dog attacked the boy, injuring him severely and finally killing him.

The dog was quarantined in Animal Control, and the child's parents were notified.

