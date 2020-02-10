5 Turkish troops die in attack & # 39; intense & # 39; of the Syrian army in Idlib | Turkey News

Five Turkish soldiers have died in an attack carried out by Syrian government forces in northwestern Syria, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

Five other troops were injured in Monday's assault in the province of Idlib, The last stronghold controlled by the rebels in the war-torn country.

the "intense regime artillery fire He pointed to our sent elements as reinforcement to the region with the aim of avoiding confrontations in Idlib, guaranteeing our border security and stopping migration and human tragedy, "said the ministry.

The Turkish army retaliated, he added, "destroying targets."

the The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a war monitor based in the United Kingdom, said that Turkish soldiers were killed in the bombing of the Syrian army at Taftanaz airport, north of the city of Saraqeb.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held an emergency meeting immediately after the attack, Turkish television NTV reported.

Russian delegation in Ankara

The assault came after a similar attack by government forces last week that killed eight Turkish soldiers, which prompted another response from the Turkish army.

It also happened when a Russian delegation, the main ally of the Syrian government, is in Ankara to discuss the situation in Idlib. Another round of talks is expected on Monday.

Turkey retaliated against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenge our fallen troops. The war criminal, who ordered today's heinous attack, targeted the entire international community, not just Turkey. – Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 10, 2020

Ankara has sent important reinforcements to Idlib, while trying to stop the rapid progress of the forces of the Syrian government backed by Russia.

The Syrian government offensive in Idlib has expelled more than half a million people from their homes to the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis.

Turkey, which already houses 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it can no longer absorb more and has demanded that Damascus withdraw into Idlib at the end of the month or face Turkish action.