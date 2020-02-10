& # 39; Without words & # 39 ;: South Korea praises the first prize of the Oscars for the parasite | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLc1332c5b19a8e4f33adedbf5fee0ce7e11% %MINIFYHTMLc1332c5b19a8e4f33adedbf5fee0ce7e12%

South Koreans have reacted with joy and disbelief to the Oscar for the best historical film for Parasite, Good news that came when your country struggles to protect itself against a new virus and counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

The film by director Bong Joon-ho, about the growing gap between rich and poor, became the first non-English language film to win the biggest prize in Hollywood, prompting celebrations in South Korea.

%MINIFYHTMLc1332c5b19a8e4f33adedbf5fee0ce7e13% %MINIFYHTMLc1332c5b19a8e4f33adedbf5fee0ce7e14%

Parasito won the Oscar for best film and three other awards, with a movie fan who suggests that the feat should be recognized with a holiday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc1332c5b19a8e4f33adedbf5fee0ce7e15% %MINIFYHTMLc1332c5b19a8e4f33adedbf5fee0ce7e16%

The triumphs of the film made history both in Hollywood and in the film industries of South Korea. Class satire is the first non-English language film to win the best film in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean film to win an Oscar.

"Can you believe that & # 39; Parasite & # 39; won the best film of the Academy?" South Korea's largest newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, said in a headline on Monday. "He rewrote the 92-year history of the Academy."

Bong, Parasite and other Oscar-related news dominated search terms throughout Monday on the main Internet portals, which had been worried about the outbreak of a virus in China that killed more than 900 people and made dozens sick of thousands of people, mainly in China.

The triumphs of the film made history both in Hollywood and in the film industries of South Korea. (Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

Concerns about the virus have been growing in South Korea, where 27 cases have been reported, although no deaths have occurred. Sales in tourism agencies, restaurants, cinemas and department stores have declined dramatically, generating concern about the impact on the already lagging economy of South Korea. Opposition parties accuse the government of inefficiency in dealing with the outbreak.

But concerns about the virus and political warfare stopped on Monday to celebrate Bong's victories.

"It is a happy news, like a welcome rain, for the Republic of Korea, which is depressed, stagnant and desperate due to Wuhan's pneumonia," the main opponent of the Korea Freedom Party said in a statement. Wuhan is the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

& # 39; RE very significant

South Korea's social networks were overwhelmed with congratulatory messages.

President Moon Jae-in tweeted that he is proud of Bong and his staff and "particularly grateful for giving courage and pride to our people who are overcoming difficulties."

Moon and his advisors began a regularly scheduled meeting applauding to celebrate Bong's victories.

At the alma mater of Bong, at Yonsei University in Seoul, students from a school movie club watched the Academy Award ceremony together.

"It is deeply significant for Korean films and this will open the way for further development. It is a great honor. I am speechless," said Kim Nam-hoon, 21.

Jeong Ho-cheol, a 26-year-old student, praised Bong for pleasing both movie critics and crowds. "His way of dealing with the bottom of Korean society and problems such as the gaps between rich and poor and the way he expresses those problems are very expressive," he said.

Actress Sandra Oh, the Canadian-born daughter of South Korean immigrants who was among the presenters of the award in Los Angeles, tweeted her congratulations and said: "I'm so proud to be Korean."

South Korean filmmaker and scholar Kim So-young, who presented Bong's comedy "Barking Dogs Never Bite,quot; to programmers at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2000, said the victory was "well deserved."

"I have been following his work for the past 20 years, and I can say with confidence that he is a true artist," he told AFP news agency.