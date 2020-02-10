& # 39; Chilling & # 39 ;: Duterte tries to close the largest television station in the Philippines | Philippines News

The administration of President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Supreme Court to close the largest television network in the Philippines, ABS-CBN, in a measure described as a "sign of dictatorship."

In a legal presentation to the higher court on Monday, Duterte's chief lawyer, Attorney General José Calida, said the ABS-CBN television network committed "highly abusive practices,quot; in its operation, and its franchise should be revoked.

Calida also claimed that ABS-CBN is "hiding behind an elaborately developed corporate veil,quot;, allowing foreign entities to invest in the company, "in serious violation of the restriction of foreign interests,quot; established in the constitution.

Since becoming president in 2016, Duterte has expressed his disdain for the television network, which is owned by one of the richest families in the Philippines.

He said the channel had refused to publish its political announcements during the campaign (accusations the network has denied) and last year. He said it would block the renewal of the 25-year legislative franchise of the network.

"This ABS, your contract will expire, and try to renew it. I don't know what will happen to you. If I were you, sell it," he said in December.

Danilo Arao, a journalism professor at the University of the Philippines, said the measure showed that the Duterte administration was using "full state machinations,quot; against the media.

"In the authoritarian government, we know that the main enemy of all dictators would be the media," Arao told Al Jazeera.

"The chilling effect is very clear. He wants to harass and intimidate a particular news media organization so that other news organizations follow the line." It was a clear "sign of dictatorship," he added.

& # 39; Without merit & # 39;

In a statement, ABS-CBN said the petition in court seemed "an effort to close ABS-CBN in the face of the serious damage of millions of Filipinos who rely on the network to receive news, entertainment and public service."

"These accusations cited by the Office of the Attorney General in its press release are unfounded. ABS-CBN complies with all relevant laws governing its franchise and has obtained all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals for its business operations."

He also added that the country's Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange approved the company's Depository Receipts (PDRs), which allow foreign investments.

Celia Acedo, a journalism professor at Silliman University in central Philippines, told Al Jazeera that the Duterte movement reminded him of martial law, when dictator Ferdinand Marcos ordered the acquisition of ABS-CBN by one of his allies.

"It is (a) a deja vu attack on freedom of expression. The only difference is that Marcos made a single blow. This time it is the claim of a legal process," said Acedo, who was working in the media at the moment before she moved to academy

Several bills requesting the renewal of the channel license are pending before the House of Representatives, which is dominated by the president's allies.

But as Congress is expected to rise on March 11, "time is not on the side,quot; of ABS-CBN, since its franchise will expire on March 30, Arao said.

In a statement on Monday, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said that Duterte's petition against ABS-CBN before the Convergence of the Supreme Court "proves beyond a doubt that this government is committed to using all its powers to close the transmission network ".

"We must not allow the revenge of a man, no matter how powerful, overflows the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of the press and expression, and the right of the people to know," said the NUJP.

It is not the first time that Duterte's administration addresses media companies critical of its administration. In 2018 and 2019, he also tried to close the news website, Rappler, after he reported on his alleged war on terrorism and his administration's role in spreading false news in the country.

The country's largest newspaper, Philippine Daily Inquirer, was also forced to sell to an ally of the president, billionaire Ramon Ang, after Duterte threatened its owners with legal consequences. The newspaper also criticized the war on drugs. He also reported on Duterte's supposed hidden wealth that led to the 2016 elections.

Earlier, Shawn Crispin, principal representative of the Committee for the Protection of Journalists in Southeast Asia, said Duterte's threats against the Philippine media "encourage self-censorship,quot; and must stop.