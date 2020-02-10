30 years after the liberation of Mandela, where is South Africa? The | News

February 11, 1990 was the day millions of black South Africans had been waiting for decades.

That Sunday afternoon cleared, Nelson Mandela left Victor Verster prison flanked by his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, with his right hand raised and his fist clenched. A sea of ​​enthusiastic supporters held by the police had lined up, all trying to glimpse their newly released leader who had spent 27 years in prison for fighting the discriminatory system of racial segregation of the country's apartheid.

Tens of thousands more descended to the streets of Cape Town to witness and be part of the historic day. Around the world, millions more were stuck on their televisions.

Mandela was finally a free man, and at that time, South Africa changed forever.

Having guided the country through a dramatic transition that marked the end of apartheid, Mandela in 1994 became the first black president of South Africa. The inspiring and revered leader worldwide resigned after serving a term as head of state and officially retired from public life in 2004. He died at age 95 on December 5, 2013.

Thirty years after the liberation of Mandela, where is South Africa?

Political freedoms

Since the end of the white minority government in 1994, South Africa has held six peaceful democratic elections, all free and fair and all won by the Mandela party, the African National Congress (ANC).

"The political change that the country has witnessed … is unprecedented. It cannot be underestimated." Dale McKinley, political analyst, told Al Jazeera.

"The political space has opened and the days are gone when people were arrested for expressing their political opinions."

The country also has one of the most vibrant media landscapes on the continent, with the media control agency Reporters Without Borders that ranks South Africa in 31st place out of 180 countries in its 2019 global press freedom index.

Economic boom, poverty gap

South Africa is the most industrialized country on the continent, and its gross domestic product (GDP) increased from $ 139.8 billion in 1994 to $ 368.9 billion in 2018, according to the World Bank.

"The record growth that the country experienced after apartheid was partly due to the rise in world commodity prices. On average, the economy grew by about 3 percent every year," economist Azar Jamine told Al Jazeera.

The transition to democracy also allowed South Africa to embark on infrastructure projects by lending funds from international financial institutions: in the years before the end of apartheid, most institutions refused to lend money to their government.

But in recent years, the economy has been affected by a fall amid high unemployment and casualties in key sectors. Moody & # 39; s is the last of the top three global rating firms to rate South Africa's debt at the investment level, and should review the rating next month after reducing the outlook to negative last year.

In January, the International Monetary Fund said it expected Africa's second largest economy to grow 0.8 percent this year, below an earlier forecast of 1.1 percent growth. By 2021, he forecast a 1.0 percent growth, below an earlier prediction of a 1.4 percent growth.

At the same time, the country is still in deep inequality, considered by many to be one of the legacies of apartheid.

"The inequality is high, persistent and has increased since 1994,quot;, World Bank said in a 2018 report. The top 1 percent of South Africans own 70.9 percent of the country's wealth, he added, while the bottom 60 percent has only 7 percent.

The agency also said that South Africa has the highest Gini index in the world: 63 percent. The index measures the distribution of a country's wealth: the closer a value is to zero, the more equal are the residents of that country.

South Africa has made progress in reducing poverty since its transition to democracy: 18.8 percent of South Africans were poor in 2015, after a 33.8 percent drop in 1996, according to the World Bank. However, progress is slowing in recent years, with a poverty rate of $ 1.90 per day that increased from 16.8 percent to 18.8 percent between 2011 and 2015.

"On the socioeconomic front, little has changed. In fact, things have gotten worse when it comes to basic services such as medical care, housing and education," McKinley said.

Health, education and corruption.

In 2018, the government spent $ 13.6 billion, or 12 percent of the country's budget, orn healthcare. The figure marked an increase of 7 percent over the previous year. Even so, medical care is still beyond the reach of many South Africans.

"Medical care is the third largest element of public spending and, however, there is a fundamental disjunction between what we are spending on medical care and the health outcomes of our citizens," President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged in 2018.

"It hurt me, as every citizen of this country should do, to hear how this corruption spell has affected the most fundamental of rights, access to health services. Corruption in the health system is not a crime without victims. it addresses the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. "

In its 2019 corruption perception index, Transparency International ranked South Africa in 70th place out of 180 countries.

Speaking at the FT Africa Summit in London last year, Ramaphosa said that South Africa lost $ 34 billion, about a tenth of the country's GDP, due to corruption during the decade when its predecessor, Jacob Zuma, was in power. Ramaphosa, who assumed the position of president in 2018, was a deputy of Zuma for four years.

"Corruption is a big problem in South Africa," McKinley said. "It is deep and extends from top to bottom to the district level. But it is not out of control or exclusive to South Africa alone. With the right leadership, it can be contained."

Meanwhile, the education sector is better than health care, with an elementary school enrollment of 87 percent, according to the World Bank. Last year, the government spent about 17 percent of its budget on basic education, according to the presidency.

"We have made significant progress in making education accessible to the poor. About 80 percent of schools are now schools at no cost, and nine million nutritious meals are served to students across the country every school day. "Ramaphosa said in a speech last year. during the delivery of newly built primary schools.

But analysts say the country's education system does not prepare graduates for the labor market.

"Only about 15 percent of schools in South Africa are outstanding. Eighty-five percent are weak at best. This has a huge impact on our workforce and the quality of our production as a country," he said. Jamine

Land redistribution

One of the key promises of the ANC after coming to power was to redistribute the land: the black majority of the country was denied property rights under the apartheid segregation laws.

The ANC followed a "willing seller, willing buyer,quot; model through which the government bought white-owned farms for redistribution. However, progress has been slow and most of the farmland is still owned by white farmers.

At least 72 percent of the country's arable land remains in the hands of whites, who represent less than 10 percent of the population of 58 million, according to a 2017 land audit.

The country's constitution should be amended to allow the government to start confiscating land without compensation under certain circumstances, a consultative report recommended last year. The government has commissioned a parliamentary committee to report on the proposed changes to the agrarian reform laws before the end of March.

For Jamine, the economist, the country has come a long way, but the government must address the many shortcomings quickly to keep its promises.

"The government is risking the social revolution if it does not prioritize addressing the issues that put pressure on the average South African who put him in office. People have had enough," he said.