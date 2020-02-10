109 US soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

On Monday, the U.S. military revealed an increase of more than 50 percent in cases of traumatic brain injuries resulting from Iran's missile attack at a base in Iraq last month, and the number of service members diagnosed increased to more than 100.

No US soldier died or faced immediate bodily injury when Iran fired missiles at the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination in the United States of Iran’s main commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack at the Baghdad airport on January 3.

The missile attacks crowned a spiral of violence that began in late December. Both sides have refrained from further military escalation, but the rising number of US casualties could increase scrutiny over the Trump administration's approach to Iran.

The Reuters News Agency was the first to report on Monday that there were more than 100 cases of TBI, compared with the 64 previously reported last month.

The Pentagon, in a statement, confirmed that so far 109 US service members had been diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury. He added that 76 of them had returned to the service.

In the past, the U.S. Army UU. He had said he would expect an increase in the number in the weeks after the attack because the symptoms may take time to manifest and the troops may sometimes take longer to report them.

Army General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month that service members suffering from traumatic brain injuries had been diagnosed with mild cases. He added that the diagnosis could change over time.

Symptoms of concussion injuries include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light and nausea.

Pentagon officials have repeatedly said that no effort has been made to minimize or delay information about concussion injuries. But the revelations following the attack on Tehran have renewed questions about US army policy. UU. Regarding how he reports internally on suspicions of brain injuries and if they are treated publicly with the same urgency as the loss of a limb or life.

US Republican Senator Joni Ernst said more answers were needed.

"I have asked the Pentagon to guarantee the safety and care of our deployed forces that may be exposed to explosions in Iraq," Ernst said on Twitter.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, seemed to minimize brain injuries last month, saying he "heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things,quot; after the attack, which provoked criticism from politicians and a group of United States veterans.

Several medical and health groups for years have been trying to raise awareness about the severity of brain injuries, including concussions.

Since 2000, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, according to Pentagon data.