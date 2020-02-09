Zazie Beetz reveals what she learned from acting with Joaquin Phoenix

Acting the opposite Joaquin Phoenix It has to be an experience.

Zazie Beetz, who co-stars with Phoenix in Joker, told E! Guiliana Rancic what he had learned from the infamous actor of the method on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020, and actually describes him as "playful,quot; and says he taught him to take up space on a set.

"I think that honestly seeing Joaquin, he is so playful, in a way, and really willing to take risks and you know, not being afraid of wasting time or trying something, or really working on a scene until he is ready," Beetz said. . "There is always so much pressure on a set to be done, to be done. I never want to be a nuisance, not that it was a nuisance at all, but to occupy your space and say, & # 39; we have to think this," Really I respect that,quot;.