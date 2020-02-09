Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus deaths exceed SARS tolls
The death toll in China has increased to more than 800, exceeding 774 deaths in the SARS epidemic of 2002-3. Here are live updates.
The number of new cases seems to have stabilized, but a senior World Health Organization official said: "It is very, very early to make predictions."
An early case study in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, suggests that a single patient spread the virus everywhere in a hospital.
Blowback in China: The authoritarian system that President Xi Jinping built around himself is being tested. Although he has retired from sight, it can be difficult for him to escape guilt. "What kind of government is this?" Asks a three-generation family sick with the virus and desperate to receive attention in Wuhan. The natives of the city are being marginalized throughout China.
In Japan: More than 2,000 passengers are confined in their cabins at the docked Diamond Princess, fearful quarantine is putting them at greater risk.
Rare massive shocks impact Thailand
A Thai soldier killed at least 29 people and injured dozens In an 18-hour shooting at a military base and a shopping center in the city of Korat, north of Bangkok, authorities said. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country.
How it developed: The prime minister of Thailand said a real estate dispute caused the uproar. On Saturday, the soldier, Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma, 32, shot and killed a woman known for selling real estate to military officers, along with her son-in-law, who was a senior sergeant command officer.
The gunman posted an angry message on Facebook: “No one can escape death. Rich for cheating and taking advantage of people … Do you think they can take money to spend in hell?
He then went to a military base, killed another victim and stole an arsenal of weapons, which he took to the busy Terminal 21 shopping center on Saturday afternoon, trapping many people inside for hours. A first police raid failed and he was killed Sunday morning.
Watch: We collect A short video with images of the mall.
Sunday night vigil: Hundreds of people gathered near the mall, many writing tributes to the dead. "Has today's society become this?" Said a 53-year-old university professor. "It's devastating. My heart can't stand it."
Whats Next: The country faces deeper questions about what happened, the government's response and the underlying forces that led a young man to kill so many random people.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served on the National Security Council, was expelled from the White House by security agents, along with his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, on Friday. Within hours, against the advice of a handful of Republican senators, Trump also fired Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union.
Layoffs can presage a broader effort to even relate to the president's perceived enemies.
Political approach: Trump's reelection campaign focuses on improving its image among suburban voters and others who are uncomfortable with their policy and behavior. Some areas are already gathering around you.
Other political force: A community of right-wing conspiracy theorists called QAnon has come from the darkness of the Internet to political campaigns and beyond.
A battle for the future of the Nile.
Ethiopia is betting its hopes on its $ 4.5 billion hydroelectric dam. Egypt fears that the dam will cut its water supplies. President Trump is mediating.
Egypt has controlled the Nile for thousands of years, but that It could be coming to an end. Our reporting team explores the conflict in videos, maps, photos and interviews, including one with an Egyptian farmer who faces a catastrophe: "Our livelihood is being destroyed, may God help us."
This is what is happening most.
Antarctica: The continent reached a record on Thursday when a research station reported a temperature of 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 18.2 degrees Celsius. Climate experts see weird heat as an effect of global warming.
Venezuela: Before a serious economic crisis, the leader of the country, Nicolás Maduro, gives the daily control of many oil fields to foreign companies, since Once proud state oil company withers.
Football: A group of former executives of the soccer governing body in Africa accused the Cairo-based organization of financial irregularities, and now an audit paints an ugly picture of millions of dollars in expenses.
Snapshot: Above, a Nenets woman with a tray of stroganina in December. Fishermen and reindeer herders in northern Siberia have eaten for a long time Fish and raw meat, frozen.
Australia Rate: D’Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale, South Australia, is a house of adult and quirky fun whose designer wants his restaurant to be the best in the world. Sometimes, maybe it is.
What we are reading: This essay in Essence addresses the attacks against the journalist Gayle King after she raised the issue of an old rape accusation against Kobe Bryant following his death. "The term misoginoir, the special kind of hate directed against women of color, says it all," says report editor Andrea Kannapell.
Reviewing "The Year of Africa,quot;
Seventeen African countries abandoned their colonial status in 1960. Sixty years later, our archive narration team, Past Tense, combined photographs from collections in The Times and elsewhere with writers and thinkers of African descent to a special section, "A redone continent." Veronica Chambers, the editor of Past Tense, spoke with Adriana Balsamo about the project. Here are some slightly edited excerpts from your conversation.
Can you talk about the decision that more young writers be part of the project?
We really wanted some dynamism in the conversation. And we thought it would be interesting to ask young people who are really connected to the continent … and who have a feeling of pride in this regard. David Adjaye, for example, spent years cataloging the architecture of Africa in a way that had never been done before. But he grew half of his life outside the continent.
There is always a period of discovery for someone who has a foot in a country, but not necessarily grew there. And especially because the countries are so young, I found it interesting to ask these young people that somehow they really benefited from all the good of independence (their lives were shaped by everything that came later) to see photos and respond.
What is your favorite photo?
I think the picture of the mother and the baby (with the essay by Ibolo Mbue) and the image of Miss Independence (with the essay by Luvvie Ajayi) were really important to me because those were the two I found first, in October 2018. I clung to those two images as a kind of proof of concept. I also love Sam Falk's photo at the United Nations (with Mr. Adjaye's essay). It is so special to the history of The Times and only to know what it must have meant for these men to go and represent new nations. Say: "Our country has three months and here we are. Let's talk about how we fit in the rest of the world." I think it is quite powerful.
What do you expect readers to get out of the section?
We really hope that people on the continent read the digital version, and we have worked very hard on the interactive one. When you look at the news photographs, it was a time when very few New York Times readers would have been on the continent. So when we look at where we are 60 years later, there are still many people who have never been and can never go.
And I hope that what readers take from him is a sense of possibility on the continent that I believe continues to this day. A sense of beauty, a sense of community. And I hope, interest: I hope you continue reading some of the writers we present.
