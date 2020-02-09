Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Cook: Italian Chickpea stew and pasta are cooked in a single pan, and can be vegan leaving or removing pecorino final powder.

Read: "Agua sallada,quot;, a novel about a young English woman who questions her place in the world, is among the 10 new books we recommend.

Watch: The final season of the "Homeland,quot; of Showtime has begun. Two of his stars, Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, talked to The Times about how the spy drama has evolved.

Smarter life: Do you want to improve your sleep? Our Wirecutter colleagues present tricks, tips and products that really help in your "Five days to sleep better,quot; challenge. (Sign up here).

And now for the backstory in …

Reviewing "The Year of Africa,quot;

Seventeen African countries abandoned their colonial status in 1960. Sixty years later, our archive narration team, Past Tense, combined photographs from collections in The Times and elsewhere with writers and thinkers of African descent to a special section, "A redone continent." Veronica Chambers, the editor of Past Tense, spoke with Adriana Balsamo about the project. Here are some slightly edited excerpts from your conversation.

Can you talk about the decision that more young writers be part of the project?

We really wanted some dynamism in the conversation. And we thought it would be interesting to ask young people who are really connected to the continent … and who have a feeling of pride in this regard. David Adjaye, for example, spent years cataloging the architecture of Africa in a way that had never been done before. But he grew half of his life outside the continent.

There is always a period of discovery for someone who has a foot in a country, but not necessarily grew there. And especially because the countries are so young, I found it interesting to ask these young people that somehow they really benefited from all the good of independence (their lives were shaped by everything that came later) to see photos and respond.