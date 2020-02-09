With cameras monitoring his grave, Karl Marx still cannot escape surveillance

"For some, Marx is a great source of inspiration, and for others he is responsible for all kinds of terrible things," Dungavell said. "But he is dead, he rests beneath, and it is sad that some do not respect those who are dead to the point of breaking their graves."

Although Marx is hailed as one of the most influential thinkers in history, his legacy is complicated and many consider him responsible for the brutality committed in the name of his ideas.

Marx was born in Germany in 1818, but spent most of his adult life in London after moving there in 1849. He did much of the research and writing of perhaps his most important work, "Capital," at the British Museum, and he was intimately connected with the British thinkers of his time, since he followed the evolution of the socialist movement.

When Marx died in 1883, he was buried under a flat, flat slab on a small side path in Highgate, with only a dozen people attending his funeral. The tomb was neglected for decades, increasingly hidden under the brush, until Marx's remains were moved in 1954 to a more visible place in the cemetery, and the monument was added. He is buried there with his wife, one of his daughters, two grandchildren and the family's housekeeper.

The huge granite gravestone, crowned by a bronze bust of Marx, is on the list monument, a British designation for structures of particular historical importance. Engraved in the stone there are two of the best known lines of his writings: "Workers of all lands come together,quot; and "Philosophers have only interpreted the world in several ways. However, the point is to change it."

Along the alleys of the east end of the cemetery, Marx is one of the last notable tombs before visitors find themselves in a fascinating maze of smaller, crumbling tombs covered with weeds or cracked by the roots of trees that have recovered some territory.

Marx's tomb has long been a place of pilgrimage, with representatives from countries like China and Cuba who come to pay tribute to the anniversaries of his death, according to Mary Davis, professor of labor history and secretary of the Marx Memorial Library in London.