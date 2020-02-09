Why did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar? Remembering his Academy Award for the short film & # 39; Dear Basketball & # 39;

In 2018, Kobe Bryant became the first former professional athlete to be nominated and win an Academy Award after his "Dear Basketball,quot; film won the Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars.

"As basketball players, we're supposed to shut up and haggle. I'm glad we're doing much more than that," Bryant said during his acceptance speech.

Bryant's animated short film "Dear Basketball,quot; is based on the poem he wrote in 2015 when he announced his retirement from the NBA. The film was directed by Glen Keane, who created the hand-drawn animations. The score was made by the legendary composer John Williams, who agreed to help Bryant since the two were friends with each other.

Williams spoke with the New York Times after Bryant's death on January 26.

"During my friendship with Kobe, he always sought to define and understand inspiration, although modestly and almost without knowing it, it was an inspiration to countless millions," Williams said. "His enormous potential contribution to unity, understanding and social justice must now cry with him."

Keane told the Times how passionate Bryant felt about the movie once he started working on it.

"Kobe was the most passionate man who was guided by his heart and his intellect. He was a great thinker with an insatiable hunger to learn: as soon as he entered the animation, he began to enthusiastically assimilate all aspects," Keane said. . "Working with him was a dream and one of the most important points of my career."

Why did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar?

Bryant won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film. The movie he won was titled "Dear Basketball,quot; and was based on the poem Bryant wrote when he announced his retirement from the NBA. He was the first African-American to win in this category.

Watch Oscar's speech by Kobe Bryant

Before Bryant's victory at the Oscar, he told The Undefeated what it feels like to be nominated.

"I've always been told that, as basketball players, the expectation is that you play. This is all you know. This is all you do. Don't think about managing finances. Don't think about doing business. He doesn't think you want to be writer, that's nice. I have it a lot. What do you want to do when you retire? "Well, I want to be a narrator." That's nice

"This is … a form of validation for people to look and say, & # 39; OK, he can really do more than just dribble and shoot & # 39;".

Watch "Dear Basketball,quot;, the Oscar-winning film by Kobe Bryant

Unfortunately, there is no official way to see the full version of "Dear Basketball."

Initially, the movie was hosted online for go90 to watch for free, but the company closed on July 31, 2018. After the close of go90, Believe Entertainment Group made the movie available online through its website as a way to show his previous work, but the company had some problems.

"People started tearing the movie and publishing it illegally," production supervisor Stephanie Madison told Sporting News. "The Bryant family requested that we remove all versions of the full movie that were available, so we did it. We are in a waiting pattern at this time as we want to fulfill your request."

Madison says there are no current plans for Believe Entertainment Group to sell the film's rights while waiting to see how the Bryant family wants to proceed.

How did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar?

Bryant created a great team around him. Keane worked for Walt Disney Animation Studios from 1974 to 2012. He served as supervising animator in films such as "The Little Mermaid,quot;, "Beauty and the Beast,quot; and "Aladdin,quot;, among others. In 2007, he won the Winsor McCay Award, which is awarded for lifetime contributions in the field of animation.

He also recruited Williams for the "Dear Basketball,quot; score. Williams is perhaps best known for his music in "Star Wars," but he has worked on much more than just that franchise. He has 52 Academy Award nominations, which makes him the second most nominated individual after Walt Disney.

In addition to the team around him, Bryant contributed a lot alone. He provided the source material for the film, his poem under the same name.

"I always liked writing," Bryant told The Undefeated. "I had a great teacher who taught me the art of telling stories, writing and composing. When I arrived in the league, I kept writing, I kept practicing. When I got injured and we were making a news movie, it was when it started. For me.

"I enjoyed writing that movie and writing each chapter … What should we do next? That was what really started it."

