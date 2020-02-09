Where is Xi? Chinese leader orders fight against coronavirus from safe heights

"Xi's control over power is not light," he said Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"While the hard response to this crisis certainly adds one more stain to Xi's tenure in office," Blanchette added, "the logistics of organizing a leadership challenge against him remain formidable."

In recent days, despite the lack of public appearances, state media have portrayed Mr. Xi as a tireless commander in chief. This week they began calling the government's fight against the virus the "people's war," a phrase used in the official reading of Mr. Xi's phone call with President Trump on Friday.

There are more and more signs that propaganda this time is proving unconvincing.

The reception of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, where Mr. Xi spoke, became a source of popular anger, a symbol of a slow government to respond to suffering in Wuhan. Mr. Xi and other leaders seem to have been surprised by the ferocity of the epidemic.

It is almost certain that senior officials would have been informed of the emerging crisis by the time the national health authorities told the World Health Organization on December 31, but neither Mr. Xi nor other officials in Beijing informed the public .

Mr. Xi's first acknowledgment of the epidemic came on January 20, when brief instructions were issued in his name. His first public appearance after the closure of Wuhan on January 23 came two days later, when he chaired a meeting of the highest organ of the Communist Party, the Standing Committee of the Politburo, which was shown on Chinese television. "We are sure we can win in this battle," he proclaimed.