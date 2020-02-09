Westminster Dog Show 2020 dates, TV schedule, live broadcast, list of previous winners

%MINIFYHTML7dfc25cef795ebbc84a5a210301c246811% %MINIFYHTML7dfc25cef795ebbc84a5a210301c246812%

The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place over the weekend, ending with the main events on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Taking place at Madison Square Garden, as it has since 1877, the Westminster is the largest and most prestigious dog show in the United States. For those who cannot reach New York, the main events from February 10 to 11 will be broadcast mainly on Fox Sports 1.

Unlike last year, the National Geographic channel will not broadcast any dog ​​show coverage.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about the 144th run of the Westminster Dog Show, which includes a full television schedule and a history of previous winners. You can follow the live updates of Sporting News and the results of the main event here Monday and Tuesday.

Westminster Dog Show 2020 TV Show

The 2019 edition of the Westminster Dog Show will air from February 10 to 11 on FS1, FS2 and the Fox Sports app.

Monday, February 10, 2020

Event Time TV / broadcast channel Trial of the breed (Terrier, non-sport and toy breeds) 8:30 a.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports app Junior Controller Preliminaries 8:30 a.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports app Trial of race (coverage selected) 1-3 p.m. ET FS2 Pre-show programming 7-7: 30 p.m. ET FS1 Group competitions (groups Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding) 7: 30-11 p.m. ET FS1

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Event Time TV / broadcast channel Trial of races (sports and work races) 8:30 a.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports app Junior Controller Preliminaries 8:30 a.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports app Race judgment (select coverage) 1-3 p.m. ET FS2 Pre-show programming 7-7: 30 p.m. ET FS1 Group competitions (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding groups), Best in Show 7: 30-11 p.m. ET FS1

How to broadcast the Westminster dog show live

The Westminster Dog Show will be shown online this year through the Fox Sports app.

Westminster Dog Show event program

Here is the full schedule of daily events at the Westminster Kennel Club, along with a television schedule for Mondays and Tuesdays. Below is detailed information about the selected events.

(All Eastern Times)

Teacher Agility Championship

The Masters Agility Championship event will take place on Saturday, February 8 at Pier 94. The preliminaries are held from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m., and the finals are held between 7 and 9 p.m.

Teacher Obedience Championship

The Masters Obedience Championship will be held on Sunday, February 9 from 8:30 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. on the pier 94.

Westminster dog show

The main event starts on Monday, February 10 and will last until February 11. The day sessions will take place from 8:30 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. on pier 94 in both days. The night sessions will take place at Madison Square Garden from 7: 30-11: 30 p.m., with the Best in Show award on Tuesday, February 11.

What is the Westminster Kennel Club dog show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an annual event that features almost 3,000 dogs. The show of the entire race is held at Madison Square Garden.

Competing dogs are classified into groups according to their breed. Those groups are hound, toy, non-sport, sport, work, grazing and terrier. The winners of the group advance to the Best in Show competition.

The show also includes the Masters Agility Championship and the Masters Obedience Championships held in the same week at Piers 92 and 94 in New York.

History of the Westminster dog show

The origins of the event date back to the inaugural show in 1877 at Gilmore & # 39; s Garden (the predecessor of Madison Square Garden) in New York. 1,201 dogs competed in the event that lasted over the course of four days.

The name "Westminster,quot; comes from an old hotel in Manhattan where a group of sportsmen used to meet and exchange stories. They finally formed the Westminster Kennel Club and thus the world's largest dog show was born.

The show precedes the invention of the light bulb, the car and the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge. It is also the second longest sporting event in the United States. The Kentucky Derby has been over two years.

Winners of Westminster Dog Show

While the event itself is held annually since 1877, the Best in Show award is awarded every year since 1907. The Terrier group has won the award 47 times, the largest amount of any group. The Sporting group has the second highest number of victories with 18.

