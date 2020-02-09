We can't stop supporting Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak at the Oscars 2020

We have to confess: we simply cannot have enough of Mindy kaling Y BJ Novak.

Yes, we know that these ex are great friends and just friends. But at the Oscars 2020 on Sunday night, pop culture fans couldn't help looking at this dynamic and fun duo while enjoying the live show.

When Mindy did interviews and posed on the red carpet solo, they told us that BJ was very close to seeing his close friend shine. And in the true fashion of the red carpet, the couple could not completely avoid the photographers, as they posed to take photos before heading to the Dolby Theater.

Last year, the duo attended Vanity fairThe Oscars after the party together. In fact, they walked side by side through the red carpet and demonstrated true friendship goals.

"I will freely admit: my relationship with BJ Novak is strange as hell." The Mindy project star once told InStyle in 2015. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a & # 39; camaraderie full of love and strong arguments & # 39 ;, but I don't think Facebook accepts this as a new state ".