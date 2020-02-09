Watch Stormi Webster perform Rise and Shine for Kylie Jenner

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night an adorable video of her and her ex Travis scottThe two-year-old daughter talking on a pink microphone for children.
"Hello, hello, hello, hello," says Stormi.
"Sing something," Kylie tells him. "Say: & # 39; Get up and shine! & # 39;
"Get up and shine!" Stormi says.
This is, of course, the phrase that Kylie made popular when she sang it to Stormi as a lullaby during an October 2019 video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office. Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson, as much as Ariana Grande, since then I have covered the melody. Kylie has also given a repeated performance.
"My God, she is so adorable!" proud grandmother Kris Jenner commented on Stormi's new video.
Kylie's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote
"NO WAY … I love her very much," wrote a friend Victoria Villarroel.
"Stoppp," commented friend Yris Palmer.
"Noooooooo! I can't handle it!" wrote Sofia Richie.
After Kylie's first "Rise and Shine,quot; moment went viral, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star presented the trademark of the phrase, and "Riiise and Shiiinnee,quot;, for use in clothing and makeup, and offered garments with the words for sale on its website.
