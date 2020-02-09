Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons and Leeds vs Huddersfield postponed | Rugby League News





Belle Vue Stadium

Catalan dragons hope to play their game Betfred Super League in

Wakefield on Monday night after being a victim of the Ciara storm.

The French club arrived on Saturday for its second scheduled round and is considering staying a second night to avoid having to reorganize two trips to England.

The scheduled game of the French club in St Helens on February 21 was canceled due to Saints' participation in the World Club Challenge and his match in Belle Vue became a victim of the storms that hit England over the weekend.

Wakefield planned to organize a celebration of inclusion with the visit of the Catalans, who caused a storm with the signature of Israel Folau.

The Catalan dragons caused controversy by signing Israel Folau

The dual-code international, who was fired by Rugby Australia after claiming that "hell awaits,quot; gay people, should not play in Sunday's game and is not believed to have traveled with the team.

Sunday's other Super League game between Huddersfield and Leeds was also suspended due to weather, along with the championship games in Swinton and York and the third round draws of the Challenge Cup in Workington, Barrow, Rochdale and Keighley.