Virtual reality works, helping to train US army soldiers. UU. – Defense blog

He is responsible for providing routine and realistic training to soldiers while mitigating the risk. With the emerging technology of the virtual world, this is becoming a reality.

Currently, the military uses virtual reality in the three main fields: ground, air and naval forces for flight and battlefield simulations, medical training, vehicle simulation and virtual camps.

The New Jersey National Guard has posted some photos that show how soldiers 1-114th Infantry Regiment (Air Assault) train with a heavy weapons simulator at the Battle Simulation Training Training Center of the Observer / Trainer Operations Group at the McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base, NEW JERSEY.

This virtual system is a computer training console with a simulated machine gun mounted on a stand. The gunner has to use a complex, but efficient system of switches and controls to maneuver the weapon, see using the head-mounted display and send massive amounts of cyber rounds accurately.

Through a head-mounted screen and a microphone, the soldier can see 360 ​​degrees of the battlefield and speak commands.

The computer recognizes the keywords and acts accordingly; show visual screens, switch to night vision or thermal view or even stop the vehicle, to name a few. The computer also takes into consideration the possibility of multiple enemy targets from the side and rear of the vehicle.

In addition, the computer remembers where the soldier stayed and will adjust the tutorials according to the time since the last class to keep the soldier updated and efficient. The targets that move across the screen can be anything from enemy troops, trucks and armored vehicles to helicopters.

Civilians also enter the scene to help soldiers distinguish between enemy and civilian targets to make the right decisions while firing.