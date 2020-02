A Republican is making a long-term commitment to a position in the White House while the US state of New Hampshire prepares to hold the country's first primary elections.

While much of the focus is on the fact that the Democratic contenders will reach the top, Bill Weld hopes that Republican supporters will support him for Donald Trump.

%MINIFYHTML54e41cc3bfa829fbf358dfb56c18e71311% %MINIFYHTML54e41cc3bfa829fbf358dfb56c18e71312%

Kristen Saloomey from Al Jazeera reports.