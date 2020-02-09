Updates to the NBA list: Isaiah Thomas resigned from LA Clippers; Charlotte Hornets quits Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist | NBA News

As usual after the exchange deadline, several NBA franchises have opted to streamline their lists, which reinforces the range of free agents available with experience in the league.

Here are the last great moves of the entire league.

Clippers quits Thomas after the exchange

Image:

Isaiah Thomas was the head of the Washington Wizards for most of the year before being recently exchanged



Los Angeles Clippers resigned guard Isaiah Thomas on Saturday, two days after acquiring it as part of a three-team exchange.

The measure was expected since Thursday's agreement with the Wizards and Knicks, who saw it exchanged from Washington to Los Angeles.

Thomas has averaged 18.1 points and 5.0 assists during his career with seven NBA teams. The 31-year-old guard was recruited by Sacramento out of the University of Washington in 2011.

The best spell of his career came with the Boston Celtics, where he played for two years, being part of the NBA All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017.

The outstanding 2016-17 season was particularly memorable, as Thomas starred in the playoffs despite suffering a family tragedy after the death of his sister.

Image:

Isaiah Thomas did not have a great deal for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 regular season



However, after he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by Kyrie Irving that summer, Thomas had problems with injuries in Cleveland and was changed to the Lakers. He spent last season in Denver, but played only 12 games with the Nuggets.

It seemed that things returned to normal when he won the title of owner point guard with the Washington Wizards this season, but now at 31, once again his future in the NBA is in danger.

A popular movement among fans, and Thomas has admitted that he would delight, is a return to Boston, but there is nothing to suggest that the Celtics are interested in picking it up so far.

Hornets free Williams and Bucks in talks

Image:

Marvin Williams faces Jerami Grant of the Denver Nuggets



The Charlotte Hornets have given up on Marvin Williams and with his three-point shot in a versatile game from the power forward position, it could be a very interesting acquisition for a contestant.

It is already known that the Milwaukee Bucks are working on an agreement.

The 6ft 8in Williams averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game since joining the Hornets in 2014.

He was originally recruited second overall in 2005 by the Atlanta Hawks after playing a season in North Carolina.

His 429 games played in sixth place in Charlotte, his 681 three-point field goals ranked third and his 2,293 total rebounds ranked eighth in the all-time classification of the franchise.

Williams has played in 41 games this season for the Hornets primarily in a reserve role, averaging 6.7 points per game in 19.7 minutes.

Hornets also launch Kidd-Gilchrist

Image:

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in action for the Charlotte Hornets



The Hornets also resigned on Saturday to former number two general team Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 6 feet 6 inches, was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but found himself out of Charlotte's rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played only in 12 games, averaging four points.

The 26-year-old has career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons at Charlotte.

However, Kidd-Gilchrist had problems with his shots despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5 percent from the field during his career and 28 percent from a three-point range, a skill that has become so valuable in the modern game.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.