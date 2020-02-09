Trump's budget to request more wall funds amid a trillion dollar deficit

WASHINGTON – President Trump is expected to request additional billions of dollars from Congress for his wall along the southern border and more immigration law enforcement resources as part of his official budget proposal to be launched on Monday .

The White House proposal for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be approximately in line with the request for a budget of $ 4.75 billion last year, according to a senior administration official who refused to be identified before its official launch. The final budget proposal of Mr. Trump's first term is expected to reinforce the anti-immigration platform that helped him boost his position and will be a large part of his re-election campaign.

%MINIFYHTMLe3f6c0ec2ef8e815edf67e89b4b5b0f611% %MINIFYHTMLe3f6c0ec2ef8e815edf67e89b4b5b0f612%

The budget is also expected to forecast deficits of billions of dollars over a second theoretical term, as well as another possible round of tax cuts that Trump has said he wants to enact next year.

The White House budget is generally seen as a political message document and Congress, which is responsible for approving government spending, is not required to comply with White House requests. Lawmakers have previously rejected many of Trump's previous attempts to gut national programs, such as public radio funding, libraries and environmental programs.