Trump's budget to request more wall funds amid a trillion dollar deficit

WASHINGTON – President Trump is expected to request additional billions of dollars from Congress for his wall along the southern border and more immigration law enforcement resources as part of his official budget proposal to be launched on Monday .
The White House proposal for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be approximately in line with the request for a budget of $ 4.75 billion last year, according to a senior administration official who refused to be identified before its official launch. The final budget proposal of Mr. Trump's first term is expected to reinforce the anti-immigration platform that helped him boost his position and will be a large part of his re-election campaign.
The budget is also expected to forecast deficits of billions of dollars over a second theoretical term, as well as another possible round of tax cuts that Trump has said he wants to enact next year.
The White House budget is generally seen as a political message document and Congress, which is responsible for approving government spending, is not required to comply with White House requests. Lawmakers have previously rejected many of Trump's previous attempts to gut national programs, such as public radio funding, libraries and environmental programs.
But this year's budget will be significant, as it will serve as a model for Trump's priorities if he wins a second term. And he is likely to presage another confrontation with the Democrats over Trump's plans to stop the flow of immigrants across the border.
Mr. Trump plans to ask Congress for an additional $ 2 billion to fund his border wall, according to people familiar with the plan, pressing with one of his campaign promises.
The White House also plans to request $ 15.6 billion for the Customs and Border Protection agency, a 7 percent increase in current spending levels, and $ 9.9 billion for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, an increase in 23 percent
A senior administration said the budget would require large increases in spending on infrastructure, technology and law enforcement personnel, and that the money was needed to "obtain operational control,quot; of the border.
Trump is asking for less than the $ 5 billion in wall funds he sought a year ago, which resulted in a five week government shutdown. Since then, the president has been transferring funds that Congress allocated for military construction projects to pay for the new border barrier.
Congress previously agreed to provide $ 1.375 billion for the construction of walls, much less than the $ 18 billion that Trump requested in 2018. Last year, after declaring a state of emergency when Congress did not yield to the request for $ 5 billion, the Trump administration diverted over $ 6.7 billion of military construction funds and other money intended to take strong measures against illicit drugs to pay for the wall. He plans to use $ 7.2 billion of those funds this year.
The exchange of that money has triggered a series of legal battles between the Trump administration and the opponents of the wall, who argue that the president is unfairly appropriating the funds allocated to other projects. A federal court ruled in January that some of those funds could be used to build 175 miles of barrier in parts of Texas, Arizona and California.
Mr. Trump's immigration budget request, previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, is not expected to include money to reimburse the military for the funds that the White House reassigned for the wall.
In previous years, Trump's budget office proposed draconian cuts to programs that fund public television, libraries and the arts, while also asking for more burdensome requirements for food stamps and government housing support. Trump has also addressed the Social Security Disability Insurance program, which provides benefits to disabled workers. Last year's budget proposed a $ 10 billion cut to the program and similar proposed cuts are expected this time.
Last month, Trump received criticism from Democrats for suggesting during an interview outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he would consider cuts to so-called law programs such as Social Security and Medicare if he won a second term. Then he tried to reverse those comments, saying in a tweet on Saturday that no such cuts will be proposed in the next budget request.
The budget for Medicare will be very similar to the one proposed by the White House in previous years, according to a person familiar with the plan. It will suggest a series of policy changes designed to reduce spending by focusing on what officials believe is a waste in the program.
Many of the proposed adjustments are identical to the proposals of the Obama administration budgets for the program. Taken together, the changes would represent about half a billion dollars in reduced Medicare expenses, but do not include any significant reduction in benefits or eligibility, such as those proposed in the House budgets when Republicans controlled that camera.
But in the prices of medicines, a topic that the president talks about often, the budget will be different from previous years. Instead of proposing a set of specific policy changes, it will set a dollar target: $ 135 billion in savings linked to lower prices for a decade.
A senior administration official said the goal was designed as a signal to Congress to negotiate the policy package of his choice. The dollar total is similar to the budget score for a bipartisan bill by Senator Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, and Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, whom Trump referred to last week in his state speech of the Union without specifically endorsing.
That bill was approved by the Senate Finance Committee, but did not receive a vote from the courtroom. The Chamber recently passed its own bill to reduce drug prices, which would save significantly more.
Due to Trump's desire to reduce taxes and increase military spending, he has not fulfilled his promise to reduce the deficit. The Congressional Budget Office said in January that He projected that the United States deficit would exceed $ 1 billion annually over the next 10 years, reaching $ 1.7 billion in 2030.
As for the wall, the Trump administration has built about 115 miles of the barrier so far and is delayed in its goal of building 450 miles by 2021. Additional funds will be allocated to construction sections that are not yet planned. The White House believes it has the resources to pay 1,000 miles of wall.
Despite Trump's promises in 2016, Mexico has not yet helped fund the project.
Emily Cochrane contributed the reports.
