Toya Johnson's daughter, Reign Rushing is surrounded by love for her birthday: her sister, Reginae Carter, publicly declares her affection

Toya Johnson's daughter, Reign Rushing, is two years old, and everyone wishes this young woman the best for her birthday. His mother, Toya Johnson, made sure to post several photos with Reigny and family.

Fans loved the photos in which Reign was with his great grandmother.

‘I was happy to see my grandmother today. We love you, grandma. "# Reigns2sweetbirthday," Toya captioned his post.

One of his fans told him: ‘Your grandmother is beautiful. Is this your dad's mom or your mom's mom? "And Toya replied that the grandmother is her father's mother.

The follower replied: ‘I knew she was your father's mother because he looks exactly like her, everyone has her features, especially her nose, and Beedy looks exactly like her. 😍💕 ’

Someone else also sprang from Toya's grandmother and said: Your grandmother is lovely! Not even looking how old he is! Three strong generations! What a blessing to have it. "

Another follower posted this: Hermoso Beautiful! Enjoy it and give it flowers while it's here! I miss my grandmother very much, "and one commentator wrote:‘ What a blessing ❤️🙏. I wish my grandmother was still here. I miss her very much. Great photo though. "

Someone else said: ‘She is too precious. His daughter shares the same birthday as my son, he is two years old, hahaha, "and another commentator posted this:" Be sure to fly these photos and hang them at home … beautiful. "

A fan praised Toya and wrote this in the comments: "Toya, you are absolutely stunning," the happiest of birthdays, little Miss Reign. "

Reigny's sister, Reginae Carter, posted the following message to the girl: "It's my stinky birthday, and she's all asleep, and I'm ready to toast with some boxes of apple juice and cake!" # reigntakes2 #Twosweet ’

Nae fans made sure to wish the girl the best and a happy birthday.



