Toya Johnson and her fiance Robert Rushing publish photos of Reign's luxurious and colorful birthday party

Baby Reign Rushing has grown and his family is radiant with pride. Through social networks, Toya Johnson (Wright) shared some impressive photos of her daughter, Reign, whom she shares with her fiancé Robert Rushing (Red), who celebrates her second birthday.

The television star and author made her daughter dress in a beautiful rainbow tutu and a pink dress.

Toya had this sweet message that said: "I cannot believe that two years have passed since the welcome in this universe! You have been in our life for only two years, but you have already given me a life of love and happiness! Happy second birthday, my little princess! May all your dreams and wishes come true! I love you @reign_beaux #Twosweet 🌈💕🎉📸 @weelovephotography ".

Reign's older sister, Reginae Carter, also wrote a sweet message along with an adorable photo of the birthday session.

Lil Wayne's daughter said: "It's my stinky birthday, and she's all asleep, and I'm ready to toast with some boxes of apple juice and cake!" # reigntakes2 #Twosweet ".

A fan said this: “Those eyebrows will light up when I'm older. Word, they complement their cute little face even more 🥰🥰. I wish I had left the mines alone. I was joking in my early years as a child and then started trying to arch them myself. I wish I had them now. I thought it was his birthday a couple of months ago 🤷🏽‍♀️, happy birthday girl. ”

This person revealed: “So sweet in this photo. But baby in person mom, a "DIVA,quot; weAwe this is the cutest 2 year old … Auntie loves you Reigny !! HBD🥳 ".

A sponsor said: "It's TT's birthday for baby @reign_beaux !! She's so special in every way. A fun ball! Go up, Pooh. You 2 !! I love you, Dollface. 👑🥳💗 "

Another Instagram installer shared: “I love this photo. She is very ADORABLE. Beautiful Lil Aquarius … We are phenomenal people … 🖤🖤👑 "

In a recent interview, Toya spoke about the women who support her as a working mother: “The mother's fault is real, but you must also love what you do to live and love your children and pay close attention to them. I need women in my life that motivate me, make me want to go harder. I feel there is enough space here for all of us to eat. There is nothing like a circle of bosses when we all win and we all eat. "

Toya's daughter is a true star.



