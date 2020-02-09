Tiny Harris tells Kandi Burruss that Blaze Tucker is her twin – Look at the photo

Kandi Burruss shares a photo in which he is together with Blaze Tucker and Ace Wells Tucker. The proud mother is falling in love with her son, but Tiny Harris jumped into the comments section to say something about her daughter. Check out the photo below.

"Someone in this picture really feels their shoes today …" @acetucker @blazetucker, "Kandi captioned her post.

Tiny published: "I think @blazetucker is your twin!" And many people agreed and said they wanted to write the same thing. "

Someone said: ‘Ace has really grown. I remember you and Todd at Dr.Oz when Ace was born, "and one follower wrote this:" Your babies, including the 2 older girls, are also beautiful. Well, lil man is adorable. "

Another commenter seized Kandi and said: & # 39; Kandi, you have looked so young, so beautiful these days that you are absolutely beautiful & # 39 ;, and someone else showed Ace some love: & # 39; Awwww He put his little leg there to show them his matching shoe. & # 39;

Another follower also had some words to say about Kandi's children: "So, are you going to ignore Kandi's girl in your hand and go straight to comment and your shoes? Sometimes it's not what you say … it's what you don't say … Kandi, your daughter is beautiful and Ace is handsome … what the hell with your shoes! "

Someone is very happy for the life that Kandi lives and says he deserves all this happiness: & # 39; I don't know your age, Kandi, but I will turn 50 this year and I have a son (24), and I was never blessed to have another child Natural or a husband. I get so happy when I see women like you rockin high heels and beautiful blessings at a later age than what is considered the norm. Thank God for the new rules! I saw RHOA regularly a few years ago, and you were one of my favorites. I am so happy for you and your family, you DESERVE this … Bless you much more !!! JoannaSR ".

Apart from this, before, Kandi impressed his fans with a spicy photo that he shared on his social media account.



