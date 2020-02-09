Tiny Harris celebrates Toya Johnson's daughter: Reign Rushing is two years old

Toya Johnson had the best time this weekend with his family. Everyone celebrated Reign Rushing's second birthday, and the proud mother flooded social media with beautiful photos of the girl's party.

Her best friend, Tiny Harris, also wanted to mark this important event on her social media account, and shared a photo of Reign that she captioned with the following words:

‘It's TT's birthday for baby @reign_beaux !! She is so special in every way. A fun ball! Upload Pooh..You 2 !! I love you Dollface … 👑🥳💗 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone told Tip's wife: "Tiny, you are a super sweet person who loves deeply … God bless you," and another follower wished the girl a happy birthday: "She is so beautiful! Happy! birthday !!! & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "Happy birthday, enjoy your birthday and drive a happy birthday love kisses, enjoy, she is a special special girl of one person,quot;, and another follower said: "Happy beautiful birthday! @Toyajohnson has a little daughter beautiful! Your twin! "

One commenter said: "Happy birthday a sun breath reigns too much to be touched."

Someone else praised Reigny's eyebrows and said: "Those eyebrows,quot;, my future baby will have those eyebrows because I myself have some bushy eyebrows "and another follower agreed:" Those beautiful and thick eyebrows, I hope you never mess with them ".

In other news, Tiny made many of her fans happy when she announced that she would be performing for Valentine's Day along with more of her favorite singers.

‘It's going to be a real night on Valentine's Day! NJ and NY, this is the place to be with your special Valentine's date! Real 90 & # 39; s RnB! Singing over the song !! #AwholeVibe, "Tiny captioned her post.

Many fans were excited to see this ad and said they would definitely try to attend the event and meet their favorite member of Xscap3.



