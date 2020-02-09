Three additional "Power,quot; spin-offs are announced: "Power Book III: Raising Kanan,quot;, "Power Book IV: Influence,quot; and "Power Book V: Force,quot;

# Roommates, if they are ready for more "Power,quot; than they can handle, their prayers have been answered in abundance. As the successful Starz police drama broadcasts its final episode of the series, it has been announced that, in addition to the spin-off previously starring Mary J. Blige, three more "Power,quot; spin-offs are also being prepared.

Last summer it was revealed that once the original series was finally over, there would be a spin-off that fans could also expect. That spin-off, "Power Book II: Ghost," stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man and will be released later this year. Well, @Variety reports that even more stories from the "Power,quot; universe will be told, as three more spin-offs are also being prepared.

%MINIFYHTML8303bd485352cbe28178c307d079d37811% %MINIFYHTML8303bd485352cbe28178c307d079d37812%

"Power Book II: Raising Kanan,quot;, "Power Book IV: Influence,quot; and "Power Book V: Force,quot; are the latest set of series & # 39; that will continue telling stories and following the lives of old and new characters within " Power "landscape. "Raising Kanan,quot; is a prequel set in the 90s during the early years of the character of "Power,quot; Kanan Stark, played by 50 Cent. The "influence,quot; will follow Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) in his quest for political power while running for governor. Finally, "Force,quot; focuses on Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror forever, while heading to California.

Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz, said the following regarding the new projects:

“In the history of television, only a few select programs have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched in active production and development at the same time. These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of the most controversial characters on the show, while presenting a growing set of complex and distinct characters along with the high octane drama that puts "Power,quot; in a class of its own. "

Since the three new projects have just been announced, there is currently no news about additional release or release dates.

Roommates, what do you think about this?