The Youth Congress of Assam organizes the agitation of & # 39; Jail Bharo & # 39; against CAA in Guwahati

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress held the agitation program on Saturday & # 39; Jail Bharo & # 39; in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The president of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and former Assam Prime Minister Tarun Gogoi also participated in the protest.

Congressional protesters demanded to eliminate the CAA and the unconditional release of party workers who were arrested by Assam police.

Earlier, Assam police had arrested the president of the state Youth Congress, Kamrul Islam Choudhury, on January 23 along with some other congressional workers for their alleged involvement in the violent incidents during the anti-CAA protests in Guwahati and Other parts of the state.

The protesters had shouted slogans against the government led by BJP and the CAA.

Police arrested more than 300 protesters, including the president of the Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, during the protest and then released them.

Srinivas BV said that the government led by BJP has arrested those who raised their voice against them and said that the people of the country "will throw this government away."

"Some ministers of BJP, MLA and leaders have made provocative statements, but the government does nothing against them. The government should think again about what they are doing," Srinivas said.