The waves of North Korean Internet use, frustrating sanctions and fueling theft

%MINIFYHTML0cc51549044dfc85da4e38b501ecd18b11% %MINIFYHTML0cc51549044dfc85da4e38b501ecd18b12%

Ms. Moriuchi, who left the National Security Agency in 2017, began tracking the Internet use of the North Korean elite two and a half years ago, a period that covered Trump's confrontational approach to the North, missile launches of the country and then the stagnant diplomacy that followed the three meetings of the president with Mr. Kim.

In 2017, Ms. Moriuchi could easily see the content of the North Korean elite's searches, most of which appeared to be leisure: while ordinary North Koreans have access only to a restricted version of the Internet in the country, the leaders The country and their families downloaded movies, bought and surfed the web at night and on weekends.

%MINIFYHTML0cc51549044dfc85da4e38b501ecd18b13% %MINIFYHTML0cc51549044dfc85da4e38b501ecd18b14%

But that has changed. The use of the Internet has increased during office hours, suggesting that the leadership is now using its internal networks in the same way as the West does: conducting daily government and private businesses. Now, the country has developed its own version of a "virtual private network,quot;, a technique to tunnel through the Internet in a secure way that has been used by Western companies to secure their transactions.

%MINIFYHTML0cc51549044dfc85da4e38b501ecd18b15% %MINIFYHTML0cc51549044dfc85da4e38b501ecd18b16%

Meanwhile, the country's efforts to encrypt data and hide its activities on the web have become much more sophisticated. And through a network of students, many in China and India, the North has learned to exploit data that could improve its nuclear and missile programs.

The report concluded that the largely home-made effort to hide traffic was being used to steal "data from unsuspecting target networks, or as a means to bypass content controls imposed by the government." Such methods have been used by the Chinese and Russian Hackers, who often work for intelligence agencies.

The North has managed to surprise the world before with its digital knowledge: in November 2014, its devastating cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment in an effort to kill "The Interview,quot;, a comedy about two clumsy journalists sent by the C.I.A. kill Mr. Kim, exposed the American digital vulnerabilities. This was followed by a bold effort to steal almost $ 1 billion from the central bank of Bangladesh through the international financial settlement system called SWIFT. Other attacks by the central bank followed.

The most famous cyberattack in North Korea, using a code called WannaCry, disabled the British health system for days and created havoc in other places. It was based on vulnerabilities that had been stolen from the National Security Agency and published by a group that called itself Shadow Brokers. US officials have never publicly acknowledged their involuntary role in fueling the attacks.