The Toronto Raptors & # 39; the definition of a team & # 39; as champions overcome injuries to extend the streak of franchises | NBA News

Overcoming the absence of injured stars is becoming commonplace for the Toronto Raptors. This is how to win games.

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the free throw that broke the tie with 22 seconds remaining, and the Raptors extended their franchise winning streak to 14 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119 – 118 on Saturday night.















Terence Davis scored 20 points in his first home start, Matt Thomas had a personal record of 15 and Serge Ibaka added 12 when the Raptors won despite playing without guard Kyle Lowry, earning his tenth consecutive home victory over the Nets. Toronto has won 18 of 19 in the series, including six straight.

Davis started with Lowry, who was inactive due to a whiplash injury caused by an accidental collision with Ibaka in the third quarter of Friday's Indiana win. Lowry was photographed on social media using a collar on the flight back to Toronto.

VanVleet said the Raptors have become accustomed to winning without a complete lineup.

"At this point, I think we have enough experience in that area, unfortunately," said VanVleet. "We've had a lot of guys this year. We really don't think about that."

















In addition to Lowry, Raptors center Marc Gasol lost his sixth consecutive game due to a pain in the hamstring of the left hamstring, while guard Norman Powell sat for the fourth consecutive game due to a broken finger in his hand left.

NBA Gametime experts, Caron Butler and Brian Shaw, have been impressed with the way players have taken a step forward to replace their injured starters, and how the team as a whole has remained competitive despite That his star man left in the summer.

"(With) the departure of the MVP of the Kawhi Leonard Finals and also the expectations, one would think that they would change immediately," Butler said.

"Suddenly they come back and say, & # 39; we want to show people that we are a really good team, not a one-man band & # 39; and that is exactly what they are doing. They are doing it to the committee and, collectively , they are defending extremely well. "

"Last year they practiced a lot without Kawhi when he was handling the load," Shaw said. "What people forget is that they are the defending champions, who have championship DNA. They have many boys on this team who went through the wars to win that championship last year."

"They are the definition of a team. It doesn't matter who it is. Three players (were injured against the Nets): Gasol, Lowry, starting base and starting center, and Norman Powell, who had been playing well for them. And there is a step of VanVleet tonight, a step from Terence Davis.

"On top of that, you should give some credit to (coach) Nick Nurse because in the games they played where they played against other teams that had superstars, they were able to get them out of their games with different defensive schemes: throughout the season they have been consistent with do what.

"Now you look up and they are seconds in the East and that says a lot. I think they like to sail there, under the radar, ready to be at their peak (at the right time)."

In particular, having Davis and Thomas to make great contributions even though they both lack experience in the NBA is a big advantage for Toronto.

















Thomas played a 22-minute personal record and shot 6 of 9, including 3 of 4 long range.

"Every time he gets up, you think he's coming in," Raptors coach Nurse said.

Thomas also matched his career better with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Davis shot 5 to 8 from a three-point range and Butler can definitely see some similarities with Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors offensive on how the Raptors deploy him and in terms of the way he plays the game.

"He's doing shots and they're doing a remarkable job finding him," Butler added. "It will stay on the perimeter and continue moving."

"It's about seeing the Splash Brothers, seeing what they have done in recent years and the success they had, and now the teams are really starting to copy it."

















For Shaw, it is the tenacity with which he plays and the intelligence of his movement that has stood out when he scored 20 in just his second start in the NBA.

"Play with a chip on your shoulder every night, it brings hardness to this team," Shaw said. "Kyle Lowry is his tough guy even though he is one of the smallest guys on his team, but he brings the same kind of advantage every night when he plays."

"For a young player who did not participate in the draft and has this opportunity, he plays the game and understands that you keep moving offensively, you don't stop. His ability to relocate, keep moving, and take what the defense gives him. He doesn't "Do not try to force anything and it is rare to see him in a young player with the little experience he has."

The victory over the Nets means that the Raptors remain undefeated since a 105-104 loss at home to San Antonio on January 12. The Raptors also swept their third consecutive game of consecutive games.

And with role players stepping up that way, even with injuries to key stars, who can say that the car can't keep rolling for a while yet?

