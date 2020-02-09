The Syrian army takes the crossing city of Idlib despite Turkish warnings | News

%MINIFYHTML93693b440c098ab043288d3f91a6728511% %MINIFYHTML93693b440c098ab043288d3f91a6728512%

The Syrian army took control of a strategic city at the northwest crossroads on Saturday, its latest advance in a week-long offensive against the country's last rebel stronghold, Idlib.

The advance in Saraqeb came shortly after Turkey sent additional troops to the region and threatened to respond if its military observation posts in Idlib, established under a truce in 2018, were attacked.

"The army units now exercise total control over the city of Saraqeb," state television reported, showing images of the city streets, deserted after weeks of bombing.

Saraqeb is considered a strategic award for the government, as it seeks to regain control of the M4 and M5 roads that are in the city.

The M5, the longest road in Syria, connects the second city of Aleppo with the capital, Damascus, and continues south to the Jordanian border.

With recaptured Saraqeb, just over half of Idlib province remains in the hands of the rebels, along with splinters from the neighboring provinces of Aleppo and Latakia.

Since December, government forces have pressed a scorching assault against the Idlib region with the support of Russia, taking up city after city despite warnings from Turkey, which allies with the rebels, to stop.

Violence has killed more than 300 civilians and It has displaced approximately 600,000 people since then, according to the United Nations.

Witnesses on the border said convoys of Turkish military vehicles had crossed into Idlib since Friday, delivering supplies and returning to return with more.

The conflict has disrupted the fragile cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.

Turkey says the advances of Syrian troops backed by Russia and its allies threaten a new humanitarian disaster, leading to another wave of possible refugees to its southern border, and has threatened to act if they do not back off.

Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

& # 39; Answer in the strongest way & # 39;

Turkey strengthening its forces in Idlib has failed to stop the advance of Syrian government forces, which led Ankara and Moscow to hold talks on Saturday about the Syrian government's offensive there.

According to the Turkish state news agency, Anadolu, Ankara has sent more than 350 vehicles full of commands and ammunition to strengthen its observation posts in Idlib since Friday.

Officials from Turkey and Russia held three hours of seemingly inconclusive talks in Ankara, and agreed to meet again next week.

The two countries support opposing parties in the almost nine-year civil war in Syria, but since 2017 they have forged a series of agreements aimed at containing the bloodshed.

"The situation in Idlib was discussed," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said after the talks. "The steps that could be taken to establish peace on the ground as soon as possible and move forward in the political process were evaluated."

A Turkish security source said that the only mission of the troops was to strengthen the 12 existing observation posts in the country, established under a 2018 agreement with Russia that aimed to avoid a major battle and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

Turkey says that three of its outposts, all in the southeastern part of Idlib, have been surrounded by the Syrian army and threatened to respond if any of their posts are under attack.

"Our observation posts on Idlib continue with their duties and are able to protect themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess," the Turkish defense ministry said on Twitter.

"In the case of a new attack, an adequate response will be given in the strongest way, based on the right to self-defense."