The Sunday races annihilated by Storm Ciara | Racing news

Exeter action

The Ciara storm has forced the abandonment of the three Sunday meetings in Britain and Ireland.

Exeter was the first to be suspended, shortly before a scheduled inspection at 8 in the morning, and then the Southwell all-weather meeting and the Punchestown Grand National Trial card followed about an hour later.

Wales, which is expected to continue throughout the day, paid Exeter and also Southwell.

In Punchestown, the high-profile fixture was initially expected to survive, but after almost 30 mm of additional rain on Sunday morning, it was also canceled.

A Tweet from Exeter before 8 a.m. confirmed that there would be no races.

He said: "Unfortunately, today's races have been abandoned. Wind speeds have reached unacceptable gusts of mph this morning, and our local forecast predicts that this will continue for the rest of today, affecting our racing operation, public safety and areas. of tribune ".

Southwell and Punchestown fell in rapid succession.

The Irish track tweeted: "After 27 mm more since 8am, the races are now canceled."

Wales was the problem in Southwell, who tweeted: "The races are ABANDONED this afternoon due to strong winds. Human and equine welfare is of the utmost importance and unfortunately the weather has hit us today."

Plumpton has announced a preventive inspection on the day of the race at 8 am for the card there on Monday.

Winds are expected to decrease before that. But up to 20 mm of rain is predicted on the ground, already described as heavy, soft in some places.