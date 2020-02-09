The Sunday fun of Arjun Rampal and his son Arik includes guitar lessons. See inside photos

Gabriella Demetriades shared an adorable photo of Arjun Rampal with her son Arik.

It was a wonderful Sunday for Arjun Rampal, as he had time to spend with his son Arik. The actor not only played with his little boy, but also gave him a guitar lesson.

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, turned to social media to share a photo of the father-son duo. When sharing the image, the model wrote: "My boys # blessed (sic)".

Actor Daddy also shared a photo of himself with his son. In the photo, Arjun is seen holding Arik, while little Rampal is seen playing with his father's beard. Arjun wrote: "Morning love #sundaybliss (sic)".

Gabriella commented on the photo. She wrote: "At least give credit to the mastermind."

Gabriella and Arjun became Arik's parents in July last year. Announcing the pregnancy of his girlfriend in an Instagram post, Arjun wrote: "Blessed to have you and start over … thanks baby for this baby (sic)".

The couple loves to share their cute son's photo on Instagram. A few days ago, Arjun shared a video in which he is seen sitting with Arik next to his pool. The video also shows two dogs around him. Arjun is seen throwing something for his dog, while Arik watches him closely. "

Before Arik, Arjun has two daughters, Mahika and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome the baby

ALSO READ | Arjun Rampal looks adorable while holding his newborn son. Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares photo

ALSO READ | Gabriella Demetriades publishes a preview of Arjun Rampal and her son Arik de Goa vacay. To see photos