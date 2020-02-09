The star of & # 39; Once Upon a Time & # 39; Julia Butters prepares a turkey sandwich at the Oscars

%MINIFYHTMLe85c7b3f99f74fc2a450261dba0fc7f611% %MINIFYHTMLe85c7b3f99f74fc2a450261dba0fc7f612%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Meanwhile, the successful 10-year-old star, who plays Trudi Fraser in the Quentin Tarantino movie, looks bright in a pink dress while making her Academy Awards debut.

Julia Butters has ensured that he will eat what he likes in the Oscars 2020. The 10-year-old actress, star of the award-winning film "Once upon a time in Hollywood", he admitted during an interview on the red carpet that he was not a fan of the food offered at the event, and brought his own favorite inside his bag.

"It's crazy! It's very heavy! Give it a feeling," Butters said as he showed his dazzling Marzook bag to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight and his guest co-host. Sharon osbourne. "There's a sandwich in my bag because this time I was smart. The other prizes I was hungry, I was starving and sometimes they don't have food either or I don't care about food."

This is not the first time that stars sneak out of food at the awards. Melissa McCarthy The previous headlines then revealed that she put 40 ham and cheese sandwiches to the Golden Globes 2019. Of the action, actress Jessica Chastain He said: "How did you get them here? But it is a good idea because by the time you enter the ballroom they have already served you, and you are always so hungry."

Back to Buttes, the star, who played Trudi Fraser in Quentin TarantinoThe film looked brilliant while making its debut at the Academy Awards. He was adorable in a pink creation by Christian Siriano with a Lark & ​​Berry London necklace. He combined the look with matching pink bubble gum shoes while combing a hairstyle.

Buttlers was not nominated for her performance in the film, although the film was in 10 categories, including Best Film at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Meanwhile, co-star Brad Pitt He was one of the first winners after hooking the trophy for Best Supporting Actor.