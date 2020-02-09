The RSS leader criticizes the Church for & # 39; exploit and convert & # 39; to the people

The general secretary of RSS, Suresh & # 39; Bhaiyyaji & # 39; Joshi accused the Church on Sunday of exploiting and converting people to Christianity by taking advantage of their "ignorance and poverty."

In stating that he had no objections if someone embraces Christianity on his own, Joshi said that forced religious conversion of people should be considered a criminal offense.

The RSS leader spoke during a question and answer session as part of his conference session & # 39; Vishwaguru Bharat & # 39; in Panaji.

"If someone alone understands Christianity and accepts it, good and good. But you should not take advantage of someone's ignorance or poverty to exploit and convert them," Joshi said.

"This is not right. We oppose. We have no reason to oppose anyone accepting Christianity of their own accord," he said.

He said that several NGOs working in the fields of water conservation and forest protection are soon followed by the Church.

"When you work for water conservation, why do you need a church for that? If you want to provide medical services, then why do you need to build a church there? This is a conspiracy," he said.

"We have no objection if you call someone to the church and explain to them about religion and then let them accept religion," Joshi said.

"Mass conversion is incorrect, so is individual conversion by attracting them. Converting someone by attracting them and converting them by force should be considered a crime," said the RSS leader.