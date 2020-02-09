The rock has watery eyes at dad's funeral

%MINIFYHTML7d5d5a0639400817767f88b7cdeac9d811% %MINIFYHTML7d5d5a0639400817767f88b7cdeac9d812%

The fighter turned actor is overwhelmed by emotions while delivering an emotional speech at his father's funeral before Johnson's patriarch rests.

Dwayne johnson He paid tribute to his late father, the pioneer of wrestling Rocky Johnson, while struggling to hold back his tears at his funeral on Friday, February 7, 2020.

The wrestler turned actor Dwayne previously revealed that his father died of a "massive" heart attack last month, January 2020 at the age of 75 and, when he was buried, The rock He delivered an emotional speech to those close to the deceased star.

"I wish I had one more chance to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you," he began, in a clip shared on Instagram.

The "Jumanji: the next level"The actor continues to share how he discovered that his father died and honors the hardworking man he was before explaining how his father and grandfather pioneered their industries and fought for racial equality.

In giving his final statements, Dwayne shared: "I wish your soul to rest and relax. No more pain, no more regret."

After asking "a second" to meet and acknowledge: "I am so happy I had friends, a place like this," concluded the star, "This is not goodbye. This is just, I will see you on the road. See you on the way ".

Subtitling the publication, he wrote: "Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life … You've followed the trail and even harder, you've changed people's hard behaviors towards a man of color."

"I wish I had one more chance. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. You lost me in my hands. But you were so loved, you lived such a complete and defined culture and now you rest high. In peace. And that makes my heart smile ".

He added: "I love you and now I have an angel to call by your name. I will see you on the road, Soulman. Until we meet again. Your son."